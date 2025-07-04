Our favorite budget robot vacuum is $150 off!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

We all want a robot vacuum, right? The idea of delegating a daily task to a machine is lovely! The good ones can be expensive, though. If you’re looking to keep your floors clean and your bank account healthier, our favorite budget robot vacuum is the Eureka E20 Plus, and it’s even cheaper right now! Buy the Eureka E20 Plus for just $349.99 ($150 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. The only thing to keep in mind is that it is essentially an early Prime Day deal, so you’ll need a Prime subscription to access the discount. You can learn all about Prime plans and pricing here. Also, remember new subscribers get a free 30-day trial, so you might not even have to pay to get this deal and next week’s Prime Day offers!

Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum Eureka E20 Plus Robot Vacuum No fuss floor cleaning The Eureka E20 Plus offers a reliable automated clean. AI navigation and obstacle detection pairs with a bagless design for weeks of uninterrupted operation. See price at Amazon Save $150.00 With Prime!

We would recommend the Eureka E20 Plus even at its regular $499.99 price point. At $349.99, it’s a really sweet deal. In fact, it’s a record-low price, and we have only seen it at this price point once, back during the holiday sales in December.

This is a robot vacuum and mop combo, so it is a full cleaning solution. And while more affordable than most of the competition, it is actually quite capable, touting features we used to only see in higher-end models.

For example, it has an 8,000Pa suction power, which is quite outstanding for a robot at this price range. Robots like the Narwal Freo X Ultra and Narwal Freo Pro have very similar suction power, and they are considered premium robots.

The rest of the features are pretty good, too. Its bagless design makes maintenance much more seamless. Additionally, you won’t have to spend more on special bags in the future. Just remove the dust bin in the base and dump all the debris in the trash can!

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

We also found that the DuoDetect AI 3D Obstacle Avoidance technology is really efficient. Its dual laser did a great job avoiding obstacles and navigating through our co-worker John’s home.

Another issue with cheap robot vacuum and mop combos is that they usually lack mop-lifting features. If you want a robot to stop mopping certain sections of the house, like carpets, you would need to stop it and remove the mop. The Eureka E20 Plus doesn’t come with this annoyance. The mop will simply lift, and the robot will only vacuum these sections.

All things considered, this is a really good robot for just $349.99. If you have Prime and are on a budget, it gets our stamp of approval. Go get yours while you can!

Of course, you can also check out our list of the best robot vacuums if you want to upgrade.