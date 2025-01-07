Eureka's latest might just be their best robot vacuum

Launching at CES 2025, the Eureka J15 Max Ultra is not just a fancy name, it’s a capable and powerful robot vacuum with some impressive specs and features. 22,000 Pa of suction power may be the most impressive number, more than tripling the top values from this time last year.

Eureka is most proud of their new IntelliView™ AI 2.0 navigation system. A vision system that combines multiple sensors and techniques to identify obstacles to plan an effective cleaning route.

What’s new with the J15 Max Ultra?

Eureka isn’t re-inventing the wheel here, the J15 Max Ultra takes the very best features of their previous flagship models and takes them to the next level. In a side-by-side battle, the J15 Max Ultra is better than the J15 Pro Ultra in almost every way, but it is obvious when you look at them that they are part of the same family.

In addition to IntelliView™ AI 2.0, the bump to 22,000 Pa is a leap of almost 6,000 Pa over the J15 Pro Ultra. Speaking of leaping, the J15 Max Ultra is able to manage thresholds up to 1.57-inches, a 50% improvement over previous models. The next best increase is in battery life. We’ve yet to test real world results, but the newer machine has a 6,400mAh battery, compared to the 5,200mAh battery in older units.

Do you remember how excited we were for the ScrubExtend feature? That ability for the bot to push out the mop pad to scrub right up against the wall remains, and Eureka has added it to the sweeping brush as well. SweepExtend will ensure full floor coverage, right into the corners of your room.

It would be terrible if that SweepExtend arm were to get clogged with hair, so Eureka has designed the new DragonClaw side-brush. Using new design geometry, DragonClaw resists tangles by simply not allowing hair to get wrapped around the brush.

What is IntelliView™ AI 2.0?

One of the most asked questions folks have about robot vacuums is whether or not they can operate in the dark. The answer is usually “yes, but it’s not as good as with the light on.” Eureka is removing those concerns with the J15 Max Ultra, they’ve added night-vision!

If you have experienced a home security camera of any sort, you’ve probably seen the greyscale view of the infrared night-vision sensor. In combination with LiDAR, a Line Laser, normal RGB cameras, an LED light, and the new infrared sensor, the J15 Max Ultra not only sees in the dark, it can effectively pick out more obstacles, including clear liquids on your floors. We all know it’s important to vacuum the dry debris and mop the liquids, a task the J15 Max Ultra will take very seriously.

Reliable features

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

In addition to the new features in the J15 Max Ultra, the new bot includes many popular and effective features from precious models. Hair tangles remain a problem of the past with FlexiRazor hair trimming

ScrubExtend ensures full-floor coverage when mopping

The self-cleaning base station continues to collect dust, wash and dry your mop, and more

Large water and vacuum storage promise reduced maintenance requirements

Floor detection with Roller Brush Lifting and Auto Mop Lifting ensure the right cleaning strategy for all floors Basically, we considered the J15 Pro Ultra to be Eureka’s best bot to date, a crown we expect to hand over to the J15 Max Ultra the moment it becomes available for purchase.

When can I buy the Eureka J15 Max Ultra? Eureka is on track to launch the J15 Max Ultra in June 2025, for $1,299.

Eureka J15 Max Ultra Eureka J15 Max Ultra 22,000 Pa of suction • FlexiRazor hair removal • Extending arms for mop and brush MSRP: $1,299.00 A huge upgrade in object detection The Eureka J15 Max Ultra is a fantastic upgrade to the J15 line of robot vacuums. Offering huge 22,000 Pa of suction power, actual night-vision, a bigger battery, and better threshold clearance, it takes all of the best features from previous J15 models and just makes them better. See price at Amazon

More from CES Eureka is also introducing a mid-tier offering at CES. The new Eureka J15 Ultra is in some ways a moderate upgrade from the older J15 Pro Ultra, and in other ways it’s slightly less capable than the J15 Pro Ultra. Lacking the roller brush lifting and base-tray self-cleaning, it’s a compelling compromise for the price drop. The Eureka J15 Ultra is set to launch in March 2025 at a price of $799.

Eureka J15 Ultra Eureka J15 Ultra 19,000 Pa of suction • FlexiRazor hair removal • More affordable MSRP: $799.00 An affordable mid-tier robot vacuum The Eureka J15 Ultra is designed to be a mid-tier offering. It includes most of the best features available on previous J15 series robot vacuums, increases the suction power to 19,000 Pa, and includes a nice price drop in exchange for removing some advanced cleaning features. See price at Amazon

You might like

Comments