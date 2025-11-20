Eufy’s E28 robot vacuum is a favorite of ours, and it just got a massive Black Friday price cut

Jonathan Feist / Android Authority

In a sea of Black Friday robot vacuum deals, the Eufy E28 stands out for more than just the discount. It’s now $699.99, down from $999.99, and it’s also the model my colleague Jonathan keeps around specifically for deep-cleaning carpets. He’s plenty of Eufy’s lineup at home, and the E28 is the one he calls a “mopping and deep-clean champ.”

Part of the appeal is that the E28 isn’t just another vacuum-and-mop combo. The dock hides a detachable FlexiOne deep cleaner, essentially a portable spot-cleaning unit you can grab for carpets, stairs, and fabric messes the robot can’t reach. It’s an unusual two-in-one setup — the robot handles the whole-home route, and the detachable cleaner takes care of the stubborn stuff. Eufy Robot Vacuum E28 for $699.99 ($300 off)

The robot itself is no slouch either. It self-washes its roller mops in real time (six times per second), empties itself, refills water, and keeps running without much babysitting. The 20,000Pa suction, CornerRover arm for proper edge coverage, and DuoSpiral anti-tangle brushes make it better suited to mixed-surface homes with pets or long hair. App and voice control are included, although note that they only work on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi.

At full price, it’s not easy to justify to your bank account, but at 30% off, it becomes a lot more interesting — especially if the built-in deep cleaner would replace a second device you’d otherwise need to buy.

