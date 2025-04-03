Epic's latest free Android game will have you defending your magical kingdom

TL;DR A new game is available for free on the Epic Games Store.

Players can now pick up Doodle Kingdom: Medieval for free until April 10.

The mobile version of the Epic Games Store is available on Android and iOS (in the EU).

As Epic Games Store users are aware, you can get free games every week when you use the desktop app. This also recently became the case for Epic’s mobile store, starting out with Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist. Last week, players had the chance to pick up Evoland 2 and Out There — Omega Edition. Now a new title has been added to the weekly free games program for you to try out.

It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for the latest entry to the weekly free games program. Today, Epic announced that Doodle Kingdom: Medieval is the new freebie you can hop on this week.

If you’re unfamiliar with this game, it’s a fantasy-inspired puzzle game where your goal is to create and defend or destroy your magical kingdom. The game offers several ways to play, including Genesis mode, Quests mode, and an endless runner mode.

This game can be downloaded right now for free if you have the Epic Games Store mobile app. The app store is available on Android worldwide, but is only available in the European Union on iOS. New games are added to the weekly free games program every Thursday.

