Epic's latest free Android games are here to grab: Evoland 2 and Out There – Omega Edition

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Epic Games is promoting its Android app store by giving away free games every week.

The offers got started last week with Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist.

This week those two are swapped out for Evoland 2 and Out There – Omega Edition.

Most of the time, when it comes to gaming on Android you get what you pay for. That is to say, while we have the choice between lots of both high-quality paid content and free-to-play alternatives, with the latter you’re almost always still putting up with something, whether that’s pervasive ads, incessant invitations to upgrade, or microtransactions at every turn. Really, wouldn’t the best option be taking some of those premium paid games and just… not charging for them? That’s exactly what the Epic Games Store is up to with its weekly free games program, and today we’re checking out some of its first new additions.

Epic got the ball rolling last week with Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist. We hope you had the chance to snag those while they were free, because Epic is once again charging full price. But as those two leave the free-games roster, Epic’s got another couple to add to it, and for the next week Android games can download Evoland 2 and Out There – Omega Edition for free.

Evoland 2 is normally priced at right about $7, and while this one has been out on Android since 2018, it’s still worth picking up today — especially when you’re not paying a cent. The innovative RPG incorporates a variety of artistic styles and gameplay elements as the experience “evolves” (get it?) across periods of gaming history.

Out There, meanwhile is a normally $5 space exploration game. You’ll have to manage resources carefully if you want to survive, discover new alien spacecraft to pillage, and make contact with strange new races all across the galaxy. While this one has also been around for a good decade at this point, if you haven’t yet given it a chance, it’s gonna be hard to say “no” to free.

Check back with us next Thursday to see what new games are joining Epic’s free giveaway program — just don’t forget to grab these two before then!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like