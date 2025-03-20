Epic now lets you score free Android games every week on its mobile store

Epic Games

TL;DR The Epic Games Store on mobile now offers free games every week.

Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist will be the first games to kick off this weekly cadence.

Both games will be available for free until March 27.

Back in January, Epic brought its free games program to its mobile store on both Android and iOS. Since its implementation, players have been served new free games every month. The company planned to eventually move to a weekly schedule, but it never revealed when this change would occur. It looks like that day has arrived as the company is now making the switch.

In a blog post, the game publisher announced that the Epic Games Store on mobile will now offer free titles every week starting today. This new weekly cadence will start off with platformer Super Meat Boy Forever and Eastern Exorcist, a 2D sidescrolling action RPG. Just as before, these games will remain free for a limited time, ending on March 27.

Before you access these games, you’ll need to sign into your account. If you haven’t created an account already, you can sign up for free and start claiming your free games every Thursday.

It’s important to note that the Epic Games Store is available on iOS only in the EU. Meanwhile, the storefront is available everywhere on Android devices. Android users also have a larger collection of games to choose from. Here’s a list of the games that are currently available:

iOS and Android Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

MR RACER: Premium

The Forest Quartet

The WereCleaner Android Bowling Clash

Endling – Extinction is Forever

Chicken Police – Paint it RED

One Hand Clapping

Neighbours back From Hell

This is The Police

This is The Police 2

This Is The President

Through the Darkest of Times

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like