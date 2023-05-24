There are more and more phones featuring wireless charging these days. In fact, it would be a surprise not to see it on a premium flagship device in 2023. While wired charging is still much faster in general and, therefore, more convenient to quickly grab some juice in a short space of time, wireless charging has isn’t own upsides. Reducing the wires scattered everywhere is an obvious benefit, and the convenience of plonking your phone on a wireless charging pad before bed still seems positively futuristic. But it’s still common for people to ask if they can enable wireless charging on an Android phone. We’ll answer that question here.

How do I enable wireless charging on my Android phone?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

You can’t enable wireless charging on your Android phone. To be more specific, wireless charging isn’t something that can be enabled or disabled. If your phone has wireless charging capability, it will charge wirelessly when put in contact with a compatible charger, whether you like it or not.

There are various aspects of wireless charging that you might be able to adjust on your device. By going to the settings menu on your Android phone and finding the submenu related to the battery, you might be able to set some preferences. Aspects like Fast Wireless Charging and reverse wireless charging can usually be disabled, for example.

But disabling wireless charging altogether isn’t possible in the same way that preventing your phone from charging when you plug it in isn’t possible. It’s an electrical inevitability.

How to use wireless charging with your Android phone

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

To use wireless charging with your Android phone, you will first need to acquire a wireless charging pad. These are widely available from electronics stores and online. Feel free to check out our recommendations for the best wireless chargers. Most wireless charging devices support the Qi standard with a few exceptions, so ensure the pad you buy is compatible with your Android phone.

Next, plug in the wireless charging pad and place your phone on it. Ensure the center of your phone is aligned with the center of the charging pad. This should be all you need to do for your phone to begin charging wirelessly, and you should check that you see this happening on your phone screen. You can use your phone while it is charging wirelessly in the same way you can for wired charging, but you obviously can’t pick it up or it will stop charging.

Why won’t my phone charge wirelessly?

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

There are a few reasons why your phone might not charge wirelessly. It could be due to a fault, either with the wireless charging pad or with your device. Another possibility is that your phone isn’t compatible with the same wireless charging standard as the charging pad.

If you have your phone in a thick case, this might prevent wireless charging from occurring. A metal case would be particularly problematic, as it can disrupt the current and even start getting hot. It’s very important that you don’t leave anything metal on a wireless charging pad. If your phone isn’t in a case, try moving it around on the charging pad, as it could just be misaligned.

But the most obvious reason that your phone won’t charge wirelessly is that it doesn’t have that feature. Check the user manual of your phone or look up the model online to find out.

If you’ve already got a wireless charging pad and you’ve discovered that your Android phone doesn’t have this capability, there is something you can do about it. There are wireless charging adapters that connect to your phone’s charging port and sit flat against the back of your phone to allow you to use wireless chargers. These are also widely available for purchase, and most of them are inexpensive. You should just check that it is compatible with your device, such as having a USB-C connector if that is the port of your phone.

FAQs

Are all phones Qi-enabled? No, not all phones are Qi-enabled. Many phones don’t have wireless charging, and a minority of the ones that do have the feature aren’t compatible with the Qi standard. But it is becoming more commonplace for phones to have wireless charging.

How do I know if my phone can use a wireless charger? You might notice some marks on the phone that indicates it has this feature, such as the word ‘Qi’, or a wireless charging icon. If it isn’t clear, check the phone’s specifications in the user manual. Wireless charging is a feature that manufacturers will be keen to advertise, so it should be easy to find out. You could also try finding out via online resources such as the manufacturer’s website.

Do you need a special case for Qi charging? Not if your phone has a Qi-enabled wireless charging capability. If it doesn’t, you will need a wireless charging adapter or a case that incorporates one.

