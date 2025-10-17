Deal: Ember Smart Cup starts your day with a hot cup of joe, and keeps it hot!

It turns out many of our readers are morning people, so I am waking up earlier to write these deals. My morning coffee has never been as important as now, and if you can relate, have I got a deal for you! The Ember Cup (6oz) is just $49.98, which is a half-off sale! Buy the Ember Smart Cup 6oz for just $49.98 ($49.97 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. Keep in mind that only the Black color version is at this price. The Copper model is $114.50.

We’ve covered the Ember Smart Mug 2 plenty of times, so it’s about time we shine the spotlight on the smaller brother. The Ember Smart Cup 6oz is smaller, so it holds less liquid and has no handle, but it is also more affordable, especially right now that it’s half off. Otherwise, the experience will be just as fantastic.

The Ember Smart Cup has only one job, really, but it does it very well. It will keep your drink at the temperature of your choice indefinitely (as long as it’s between 120 and 145 degrees Fahrenheit). This means that if you leave your coffee sitting on your desk for hours, it will be perfectly hot the next time you take a drink!

Of course, this is given that the cup is in its charging station and/or has a charge. Yes, it has a battery! It can keep working for 1.5 hours off the charging dock.

Oh, and it works with any hot drink, not just coffee. It also has an IPX7 rating, so you can safely wash it. Just make sure to dry it off completely before docking it back in its charging station.

There are plenty of great features to enjoy, making the experience seamless. The cup will know when you’ve poured a liquid into it, and automatically turn on and set the temperature to the last one used. You can change it in the app if you prefer. Similarly, it will know when you have finished your drink and automatically turn itself off. The integrated LED light will let you see the cup’s status, too.

This is a record-low price for the Ember Smart Cup, so you might want to catch the deal before it goes away! I know 6oz isn’t much, but you can always serve yourself more times, and you’re saving a big chunk of change here.

