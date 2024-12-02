Love Samsung's Edge Panels? One UI 7 brings bad news.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly notified users that they can’t download Edge Panels after updating to One UI 7.

Galaxy phone owners will need to download their desired panels before updating to One UI 7.

Samsung introduced Edge Panels a decade ago, and this side panel is a handy way to access frequently used apps, tools, and widgets. The Korean brand even lets you download custom Edge Panels, but that’s unfortunately changing with One UI 7.

Samsung apparently notified users (h/t: @theonecid and @thenewshq) that they won’t be able to download Edge Panels from the Galaxy Store after updating their devices to One UI 7.

“Edge Panels that you downloaded prior to the update to One UI 7 will continue to be available for your use,” Samsung purportedly explained. “However, if you uninstall the Edge Panel, you will not be able to re-download it.”

Do you have a new device with One UI 7? Then the Korean brand says Edge Panels previously downloaded to your older device can be installed via the My apps section of the Galaxy Store.

Galaxy phones already ship with several pre-installed Edge Panels, including panels for contacts, apps, and Smart Select tools. The company also allows users to edit these menus. However, we hope the firm offers more robust Edge Panel customizations out of the box to make up for the lack of downloadable panels.

