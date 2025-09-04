GaN fast charging is now coming to your...robot vacuum cleaner?

TL;DR ECOVACS has launched the DEEBOT X11 at IFA 2025, featuring GaN fast charging technology for reduced downtime.

It has an improved mopping system, a new climbing system, and an on-device AI assistant.

This new robot vacuum cleaner is available for $1,499.99 from Amazon and other retailers.

A high-quality, top-tier robot vacuum cleaner is one of the best upgrades you can make to your house. It dramatically simplifies cleaning routines while saving you a lot of time and effort. But not every home is built the same — some of us have larger houses, and a robot vacuum that spends half its time charging up may not serve us that well. ECOVACS is solving for that with the latest DEEBOT X11, which debuts with GaN fast charging so it can spend less time charging and more time cleaning.

ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 features At IFA 2025, ECOVACS launched the DEEBOT X11 with GaN fast charging technology. This technology allows the robot vacuum cleaner to rapidly recharge its battery (up to 6% battery in three minutes) during short docking cycles, like mop rinsing. This will be a boon for larger North American homes with complex layouts, as the robot vacuum cleaner will need fewer pauses for lengthy recharging. This will result in quicker full runs and fewer chances of your house getting dramatically dirtier while the robot vacuum recharges.

The DEEBOT X11 also offers improved mopping and suction performance. The OZMO Roller 2.0 now uses high-density nylon for its reinforced mop design, which helps it better break down dried stains, grease, and stubborn grime. Airflow paths have been optimized, and the high-torque motor runs quieter, promising powerful yet peaceful cleaning.

This robot vacuum cleaner also immerses its OZMO Roller Mop in 75°C / 167°F water to dissolve stubborn grime and sanitize as it cleans. DEEBOT X11 also brings a new dual-effect cleaning solution that intelligently switches between on-board general and heavy-duty cleaning fluids to target tougher stains like grease and sticky food.

To reach tight spots, this robot vacuum cleaner comes with TruEdge 3.0 Extreme Edge Cleaning, which dynamically and near-instantly adapts the protruding mop up to 15mm into edges and corners while avoiding damage to walls or furniture.

There’s also the TruePass Adaptive 4WD Climbing System, a mechanical lift system that doesn’t rely on cameras or sensors but on small levers that automatically engage when needed, letting the robot vacuum cleaner climb over 4cm obstacles.

The OMNI station used with the DEEBOT X11 features a bagless design, eliminating disposable bags and minimizing the mess users must deal with after every clean.

Everything in 2025 must ship with AI, and the DEEBOT X11 does so, too. ECOVACS’s on-device AI assistant, AGENT YIKO, promises to learn how you live, adapting cleaning routines based on your habits, layout, and preferences. Over time, it promises to deliver a personalized experience without daily input. For smart home users, the DEEBOT X11 also supports Matter, letting it integrate with Apple Home and Google Home smart home ecosystems — though you’ll likely be limited to basic commands such as starting, stopping, and sending the robot home (a limitation of the platform and not of the DEEBOT X11).

ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 pricing and availability

The ECOVACS DEEBOT X11 is available in the US for $1,499.99, though the company seems to have already discounted it to $1300 on Amazon. You can buy it today from Amazon, ECOVACS.com, Best Buy, and Target.

