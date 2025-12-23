Robot vacuum deal: The ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo is special, and it's getting affordable!

Are you looking for a good robot vacuum? You’ll find a sea of options online, but so far, my favorite one is still the ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo, mainly because it includes a handheld vacuum. This thing launched at $1,199.99, but thanks to today’s deal, you can get it for just $449.99! Buy the ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo for just $449.99 ($750 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”.

There are plenty of amazing robot vacuums out there (here’s our list of the best robot vacuums). The thing is, no matter how impressive other options are, there are many corners and crevices where they can’t reach. All robot vacuums will need some help at some point. That’s why I like the ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo. It integrates a handheld vacuum you can use to clean those spots the robot can’t reach. And at this price, it is a total steal!

It’s a great option elsewhere as well. The ECOVACS Deebot T30S Combo can both vacuum and mop. It has an 11,000Pa suction strength with “TruEdge Technology”. It’s really good at reaching all corners and edges, and ECOVACS claims it will only miss 1mm of space along the edges. The V-shaped roller also helps prevent hair tangles, which is particularly beneficial if you have long hair or pets.

The station will empty the dirt and store it to avoid constant maintenance. Additionally, it will wash the mop pads using hot water. Then, it will dry them using hot air, preventing funky smells.

Now, let’s move on to the handheld vacuum. No matter how good the robot is at cleaning edges, it won’t fit everywhere and will inevitably miss some spots. That’s where the handheld vacuum comes in handy. Not only can it access hard-to-reach spots, but it can also be used for a wide range of purposes. You can vacuum a couch, bed, or any other surface, for example.

The station will keep it charged, and will empty any dust it picks up. You’ll also get multiple vacuum heads for different cleaning needs.

This thing truly offers the whole cleaning package, and this price makes it a true steal. It is a record-low price, too, so it’s the best time to get this model. Go sign up for this offer before it’s gone!

