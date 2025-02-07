Only today: Save 44% on the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station

I am currently on the hunt for the best portable power stations, and the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro has definitely been on my radar. If you’re looking for a great power station that will keep your devices juiced up through your camping trips and power outages, this may be the one. You can save $268 on it, slashing the price to just $331, the lowest we’ve seen this battery go for. The trick is you can only get this deal today! Get the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro for just $331 ($268 off)

This deal is available from Best Buy, and it’s part of the retailer’s “Deal of the Day” sale. This means the offer will be gone tonight. More specifically, it expires at 10 PM Pacific, so you only have about eight hours to take advantage of this deal.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro Portable Power Station See price at Best Buy Save $268.00 Deal of the Day!

At $331, the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Pro is quite the deal. This is a very capable battery that can power almost all devices for quite some time, and it can charge rather quickly.

You’ll get 768Wh, enough to charge an average smartphone about 57 times. It can also power a fridge for about 12 hours. It has a stable 800W output, but this can be cranked up to 1,600W using “X-Boost mode” for the times you want to run more power-hungry appliances.

The unit comes with four AC outlets, a USB-C port, three USB-A connections, two DC outlets, and a car socket. It measures 10.5 x 10.1 x 8.5 inches and weighs 18.2 lbs. It’s not exactly tiny, but it’s portable enough to take on camping trips. You’ll also get a nice variety of recharging options, including AC, car socket, USB-C, and even optional solar panels.

At $331, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better portable power station, coming from a reputable brand like EcoFlow. Go catch this deal while you, can, because it will be gone tonight!

