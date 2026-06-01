EcoFlow's new 45W power banks let you keep juiced up without carrying extra cables

EcoFlow

TL;DR EcoFlow is launching a trio of high-output power banks for users looking for lightweight mobile power solutions.

All three offer 45W output, and two of them feature retractable cords for easy device connectivity.

The RAPID 3-in-1 Power Bank plugs directly into the wall for easy recharging without extra accessories.

When you hear the name EcoFlow, your mind probably goes straight to the kind of beefy battery solution you’d use to power a weekend away camping, or keep your appliances running in a blackout. And while that’s absolutely still the company’s bread and butter, EcoFlow’s also interested in power hardware that’s more at home on your desk than in the back of your pickup truck. Today we’re checking out just that, with the launch of the new RAPID 45W series.

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As you can probably tell from that name, these power banks are all about fast-charging your devices on the go with their 45W output. EcoFlow is kicking the series off with three models: two versions of the RAPID Power Bank, and a RAPID 3-in-1 Power Bank.

EcoFlow

Shoppers will be able to pick up the RAPID Power Bank in either 10,000mAh or 20,000mAh capacities. The 10K model (above) features a retractable USB-C cord that you can extend as needed, while the 20K model (below) has a fixed USB-C cable that doubles as a carrying lanyard.

EcoFlow

The RAPID 3-in-1 Power Bank similarly offers a retractable USB-C cable and has a capacity of 10,000mAh. The big selling point here is that this model has its own flip-out AC prongs for charging, so you won’t need to carry around a separate adapter:

EcoFlow

That sounds especially handy when you’re traveling, as it’s just one thing to remember — and fit in your bag. All three models feature digital readouts for quickly being able to see just how much charge you’ve got remaining.

You’ll be able to take home the 10K RAPID Power Bank starting at just about $42, or $46 for the 20K model. And for the convenience of the RAPID 3-in-1 Power Bank with its integrated wall charger, you’ll pay $70. Look for all these new models, plus a whole lot of existing ones, over on EcoFlow’s web store.

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