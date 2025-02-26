Need a power station? Today's best deals come from DJI, EcoFlow, and GRECELL

All of these offers come from Amazon. There are some things you must know before we go on to tell you more about these batteries. The GRECELL and DJI discounts require that you manually apply an on-page coupon before adding the item to your cart. As for the EcoFlow discount, it is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. You can learn more about Prime pricing and plans here, and keep in mind new members get a 30-day free trial.

GRECELL T300 Portable Power Station

An awesome solution if you want something mobile I’ve actually been testing the GRECELL T300 for a bit now, and it is looking like a really good solution for those who want ample power in a pretty portable package. It measures ‎9.6 x 6.9 x 6.7in and weighs only 4.9lbs. It also comes with a handle, so it’s pretty easy to lug around anywhere you go.

It’s pretty capable for its size, but you have to know its limitations. It has a 288Wh battery, which is really good if you want to charge smaller and less power-hungry appliances. For example, that’s enough juice to charge a phone about 25 times, or a laptop about six times. You can even run a mini fridge for about six hours.

That said, it has a 300W output limit, with support for 600W temporary peaks, which means it can’t efficiently run more power-hungry appliances, if at all. For example, an electric kettle requires about 1,000W or more, while a gaming Desktop PC will need about 500W on the lower end.

If you can live only running 300W or lower-wattage appliances, though, it is a really nice option. It actually has an AC outlet. Additionally, you can use its three USB-A ports, a USB-C connection, and a car socket. The USB-C port can reach 60W. If you want to go all out, though, the AC outlet tops off at 330W.

This unit runs very quietly most of the time, but the fans can get pretty loud when you push them hard enough. That said, after about two weeks of testing, I’ve only heard the fans 3-4 times. Oh, and it supports this 100W solar panel if you want to go off-grid for a while.

EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max Portable Power Station

Still relatively easy to take places, but with more power Size matters when it comes to power stations, and the EcoFlow RIVER 2 Max has a bit more power capabilities. It is still pretty portable, but not as much. The unit measures 10.6 x 10.2 x 7.7in and weighs 13.3lbs.

That said, the battery is larger at 499Wh. To put that into perspective, that is enough to charge a phone about 41 times. It can also run much more power-hungry things, as the wattage is increased to a whole 1,000W.

The main upgrade is that this one actually supports UPS. This means that, when plugged into an outlet, it powers connected products using the grid. If it happens to lose grid power, the system instantly switches to battery use for uninterrupted power to your appliances.

This one also supports up to 220W of solar panel input, and it gets more ports. It has four AC outlets, three USB-A connections, a USB-C port, and a car socket.

DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station

An awesome power backup solution for more demanding needs Now, if you really want something that will keep nearly any appliance running during a power outage, charge your phone about 57 times, or run a full fridge for about 45 hours, this is the one you want.

The DJI Power 1000 Portable Power Station is quite the beast. It has a 1024Wh battery, so more than twice the capacity compared to the EcoFlow option above. Additionally, it can output up to a constant 2,200W, with support for 2,600W peaks. Very few appliances will require more than that to run.

The one downside I can think of is that it doesn’t have many ports for this much power. There are only two AC outlets, which can reach the full 2,600W output. You also get two USB-C ports, but at least both can reach up to 140W. The two 24W USB-A connections. However, this is a DJI battery after all, so you do get a couple of dedicated ports: SDC and SDC Lite. These can easily and more quickly power supported DJI products. You can also use it for add-ons.

By the way, this one can really go all out with solar. It supports up to 800W in solar input!

Just keep in mind this thing isn’t small or light at all. It measures ‎17.6 x 8.8 x 9 and weighs 32.6lbs. You can definitely take it places, but carrying it around won’t be that easy. You might want to act quickly if you’re getting any of these. These are actually really good deals.

