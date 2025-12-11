Check out this EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC Power Bank Station deal ($102 off!)

A good power bank is becoming a necvessity for all my adventures, and you can join the fun on the cheap, too. Here’s a really nice deal that came across my desk today. The EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC Power Bank Station is only $147 right now, which represents a $102 discount off its ful price! Buy the EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC Power Bank Station for just $147 ($102 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”.

The EcoFlow TRAIL 300 DC Power Bank Station is the direct competitor to Anker’s very popular SOLIX C300 DC Power Bank Station. It is significantly cheaper, though. Anker’s option is also deeply discounted, and it’s still $162.49. The only main difference is that the EcoFlow power bank station has no integrated light. If you can live without that extra feature, the EcoFlow TRAIL 300DC is a great alternative that will save you some cash.

It comes with a 288Wh battery capacity, which is enough to charge the average smartphone about 16 times. It can do much more than just juice up a smartphone, though. It hyas a 300W max output through its DC port. This means it can power more demanding appliances. Additionally, you get a couple of 140W USB-C ports and another two 12WUSB-A connections.

If all of that isn’t enough power for you, you also get plenty of recharging options. Of course, you can use a regular outlet and a car charger, but the cool thing is that it also supports up to 110W of solar panel input. This means you can recharge it even when off the grid!

Because it’s made to be used during outdoor adventures, it is made tough. EcoFlow mentions it was engineered with a 5-layer construction, making it bump and drop-resistant. And carrying it won’t be a workout, as it is small and light, weighing just 5.96lbs.

Want in on the fun? Make sure to catch this deal before it disappears. It will change your picnics, camping trips, and general outdoor activities.

