The new Echo Show 8 makes a smart gift at its all-time low price

Getting a gift is about getting something that the lucky recipient doesn’t know they need, and a smart display fits squarely in that category. The new Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) is one of Amazon’s latest smart home devices, and at 30% off in this deal, it’s at its lowest price since its release earlier this year. Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $169.99 ($80 off)

The 3rd Gen Echo Show 8 marks a significant upgrade in Amazon’s smart display lineup, focusing on enhanced audio-visual experiences and smart home integration. It features an 8-inch HD touchscreen display and the newly added spatial audio, which combines with room acoustic sensing and noise reduction technology for very respectable sound output.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) The Echo Show 8 is an excellent smart display for those invested in the Amazon device ecosystem. The Echo Show 8 is Amazon's mid-range smart display. Its 8-inch screen expands Alexa's capabilties, adding a visual interface, web browser, video calling, and the ability to check doorbells and security cameras. You can also get video news and recipes, plus a handful of streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video. See price at Amazon Save $45.00

The device is equipped with a 13 MP camera, and the video call experience is upgraded with edge-to-edge glass and a centered camera with auto-framing. Smart home management is more streamlined with the built-in hub that supports Zigbee, Matter, and Thread, eliminating the need for additional devices. Users can control various compatible devices using either voice commands or the display. There are also multiple layers of privacy controls, including a mic/camera off button and a built-in camera shutter. Other improvements from this generation include a faster processor for quicker display responses and an overall design that emphasizes both functionality and environmental responsibility.

The countdown to Christmas is on, so learn more about this Echo Show 8 deal via the widget above.

Comments