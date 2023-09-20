Amazon's new Echo Show 8 changes its home screen the closer you get

Amazon

TL;DR Amazon has just announced the latest version of the Echo Show 8.

The new Echo Show 8 has a centered camera, spatial audio, and adjusts its home screen based on where you are.

The Echo Show 8 is available for pre-order for $149.99.

Amazon’s last Echo Show 8 launched back in 2021, proving to be a great addition when building a smart home. Now the company is launching the successor to this smart speaker line in the Echo Show 8 (3rd gen).

During Amazon’s Devices and Services event, the company’s very first product announcement revolved around the new Echo Show 8. While the device looks mostly similar to the previous model, Amazon has made some notable tweaks here and there.

One thing that has changed in this new model is the placement of the camera. The camera is now centered, which the company claims will be better for video calls. Along with this, they have upgraded the audio pipeline to minimize background noise and updated the processor for faster display interactions.

Amazon

Speaking of interactions, Amazon says that the Echo Show 8 will be able to change the home screen based on your proximity to the device. For example, the further away you are, the screen will show information such as a large clock or a simplified news headline. But when you get closer, the screen will change to a more touch-friendly UI.

The speakers have also received an update. Amazon’s new Echo Show 8 has been given custom-built spatial audio processing technology. The company states that the technology should make your listening experiences more immersive.

If you’d like to pick one up for yourself, the Echo Show 8 (3rd gen) is available for pre-order for $149.99 on Amazon’s website. However, it won’t start shipping until next month.

Comments