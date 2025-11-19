Record-low deals: These Star Wars and Jack Skellington Echo Dot bundles are too cool!

The Amazon Echo Dot is a great smart speaker on its own, but it is designed in a very minimalist way. It is just a small, single-colored sphere. You can definitely make it look much cooler, though, and it doesn’t have be expensive. Here are a couple of deals on amazing bundles that come with an Echo Dot, and either a STAR WARS TIE Fighter stand or a Jack Skellington shell. Both are at new record-low prices! Buy the Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition STAR WARS TIE Fighter Stand for $79.98 ($30 off) Buy the Amazon Echo Dot + Limited Edition Disney Jack Skellington Shell for $59.98 ($30 off)

These offers are both available from Amazon as “limited time deals.” They are both record-low prices, so they have never been at these prices. In either case, you can pick the color of your Amazon Echo Dot. It’s available in Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, and Glacier White.

If you’re not the kind to keep your smart speaker as well-hidden as possible, here are a couple of options that are bound to catch any visitor’s attention. Whether you’re a STAR WARS or a Nightmare Before Christmas fan, you will absolutely love these. I kind of want both, honestly!

The stand and shell are only for looks, but they do a really good job at looking amazing! They both let the ring light shine through, which is a nice addition. And in the case of the Jack Skellington shell, the light comes off from the mouth, giving it that extra spooky vibe.

Otherwise, what’s really running the show is the Amazon Echo Dot (5th generation). It’s the same smart speaker we already know and love. It’s small, measuring 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.5in, so it won’t take too much space. The TIE Fighter stand will make it much wider, though, so keep that in mind.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Don’t let the small size fool you. It has a 1.73-inch driver that can fill a mid-sized room with sound. Of course, you don’t buy this just to listen to audio. It’s Alexa-powered and can perform a variety of other tasks. For example, you can use voice commands to request any random information, set alarms, start timers, check the weather, or even control your smart home, among many other functions. This model also features a temperature sensor, motion detection, and eero mesh Wi-Fi extender capabilities.

These bundles have never been this cheap in the past, so it is the best time to get an Amazon Echo Dot that actually looks fun. Hurry up, though. Record-low deals don’t tend to last very long.

