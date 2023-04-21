How to download music on your Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series have ample storage for downloaded music. But how do you get files onto your smartwatch? We detail the process in this quick guide.

QUICK ANSWER To transfer music to your Galaxy Watch from your phone, open the Galaxy Wearable app and select Watch settings > Manage content > Add tracks. To download music from Spotify, open the Spotify app, select the content you wish to download, then tap Download to watch. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to transfer music from your phone to your Galaxy Watch

How to download music from Spotify on your Galaxy Watch

Both Galaxy Watch models pack 16GB of internal storage, enough for several albums, an audiobook or two, or plenty of podcasts. You can transfer your music from your phone to your watch or use a music app like Spotify to download music to the watch. The choice is yours, and you can find both processes below.

How to transfer music from your phone to your Galaxy Watch You’ll need the phone tethered to your phone for this.

Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone. Tap Watch settings > Manage content > Add tracks. In the file browsing dialog, select the files you wish to transfer, then tap Add to watch. If you want your Galaxy Watch to sync tracks with your phone automatically, toggle on Auto sync. This process will recur every six hours. Additionally, you can only transfer music if it’s in the Device Storage\Samsung\Music folder on your phone.

How to download music from Spotify on your Galaxy Watch If you have a Spotify Premium subscription, you can take advantage of offline playback on your watch. Here’s how to easily download individual songs, albums, playlists, and even podcasts to your watch from Spotify.

Open Spotify on your Galaxy Watch. If this is the first time you use the app, you’ll need to pair your app with your phone. On the main now playing Spotify screen, swipe left to access additional settings. Tap Your Library, then select Playlists, Podcasts, Artists, or Albums. You can also tap on more specific links to content, like Heavy rotation or New releases for you. Under your selected content, be it an artist discography or playlist, you’ll find a Download to watch option. Tap it to initiate a download. You can view your downloads by tapping Downloads instead of Your Library.

FAQs

Can I download music from YouTube Music to my Galaxy Watch? Yes, you can. But, like Spotify, you’ll require a Premium account. Read our guide on downloading music from YouTube Music on your Galaxy Watch for more.

Can I download music from Deezer to my Galaxy Watch? Yes, but the Deezer app won’t allow you any access at all on the Watch unless you’re a paying subscriber.

Which audio formats does the Galaxy Watch support? According to Samsung, the Galaxy Watch natively supports MP3, M4A, AAC, OGG, and WMA. Third-party apps also support 3GA, OGA, WAV, AMR, and AWB formats.

Comments