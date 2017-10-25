We first heard mention of Android 8.1 Oreo when Google announced that its very first SoC, the Pixel Visual Core, was inside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The chip won’t be turned on until Android 8.1 arrives, and wouldn’t you know it—Android 8.1 Oreo has finally arrived!
Google says the consumer-ready version of 8.1 will be ready by the end of the year, but right now it’s available as a developer preview for Google’s current Pixel and Nexus devices. Specifically, Android 8.1 is available for the Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X. All of the new builds are listed as OPP5.170921.005.
As always, there are a few different ways to install this update. The easiest way is to enroll your device in the Android Beta Program. If you’d rather not wait for the update to roll out however, factory images and OTA files are now available for sideloading.
Below you’ll find a list of Android 8.1 Oreo factory images and OTA files for all recent Pixel and Nexus devices.
Android 8.1 Oreo factory images:
Android 8.1 Oreo OTA files:
If you’ve never flashed a factory image or OTA file manually, we suggest proceeding with caution. It’s easy to mess things up, so be sure to check out our guide for instructions on how to install Android 8.1 Oreo on your device.