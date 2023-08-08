How to download all attachments in Gmail thread

When you get involved in a huge email conversation thread, the number of attachments can quickly start to build up. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to download all attachments in Gmail at once, we’ve got you covered. It’s a simple method that will download all attachments to your computer or Google Drive folder .

QUICK ANSWER

To download all attachments in Gmail, the browser version is the only viable solution. On mobile, you can only download attachments one at a time, which is rather time-consuming and tedious.

Using a desktop browser, open the Gmail threat you want to download all the attachments from. Click on the three-dot menu button and select Forward all. Enter your own email and hit Send. Find the new forwarded email in your inbox and open it. Scroll to the bottom and select either Download all attachments or Add all to Drive.