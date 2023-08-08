Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
How to download all attachments in Gmail thread
When you get involved in a huge email conversation thread, the number of attachments can quickly start to build up. If you’re looking for a quick and easy way to download all attachments in Gmail at once, we’ve got you covered. It’s a simple method that will download all attachments to your computer or Google Drive folder.
QUICK ANSWER
To download all attachments in Gmail, the browser version is the only viable solution. On mobile, you can only download attachments one at a time, which is rather time-consuming and tedious.
Using a desktop browser, open the Gmail threat you want to download all the attachments from. Click on the three-dot menu button and select Forward all. Enter your own email and hit Send. Find the new forwarded email in your inbox and open it. Scroll to the bottom and select either Download all attachments or Add all to Drive.
How to bulk-download all attachments in Gmail
The fastest and easiest way to get all of the Gmail attachments in one go is to forward the whole email thread back to yourself.
- Go to Gmail.com using a desktop browser.
- Open the Gmail thread with all the attachments you want to download.
- On the top bar, click on the three-dot menu button.
- Select Forward all.
- All email conversations from the thread will be compiled into a single email, along with all attachments.
- Enter your own email address and select Send.
- Now go to your inbox. You should see the forwarded email shortly after.
- Open the new email and scroll to the bottom. You should see all the attachments here.
- Now you can select the Download all attachments or Add all to Drive buttons.
FAQs
No, Gmail would disable the option to download these types of files.
You can easily search for Gmail attachments using the search bar. We have a dedicated guide on the process if you need some help.
When you download attachments from Gmail to your computer, you can pick where you want them stored. If you don’t do anything, the default is usually the Downloads folder.
Sadly, there is still no easy way to download multiple attachments from a Gmail thread using the app. You’ll have to do it one by one.