T-Mobile and AT&T also seeing an uptick in outage reports during today's Verizon disruption

Verizon is experiencing a significant outage today, with hundreds of thousands of users from across the country taking to service availability monitor Downdetector to report that their Verizon service isn’t working. It isn’t just Verizon getting reports, though: AT&T and T-Mobile‘s outage reports on Downdetector spiked at the same time, along with some other non-carrier online services like Amazon Web Services and Google.

Downdetector’s outage report graphs for T-Mobile, AT&T, Google, US Cellular, Amazon Web Services, and more all spiked at the same time as Verizon’s, starting just before noon Eastern time today. Reports of Verizon outages far outweighed reports for other services, however: Verizon saw nearly 200,000 reports at the peak of the outage around 12:30 PM, Eastern, while T-Mobile and AT&T each had less than 2,000 reports around the same time.