T-Mobile and AT&T also seeing an uptick in outage reports during today's Verizon disruption
59 minutes ago
- Verizon is experiencing a significant service outage today.
- Other services, including AT&T and T-Mobile, have seen smaller but still significant upticks in outage reports on Downdetector.
- Verizon has said it’s working on a fix for its own service issues today.
Verizon is experiencing a significant outage today, with hundreds of thousands of users from across the country taking to service availability monitor Downdetector to report that their Verizon service isn’t working. It isn’t just Verizon getting reports, though: AT&T and T-Mobile‘s outage reports on Downdetector spiked at the same time, along with some other non-carrier online services like Amazon Web Services and Google.
Downdetector’s outage report graphs for T-Mobile, AT&T, Google, US Cellular, Amazon Web Services, and more all spiked at the same time as Verizon’s, starting just before noon Eastern time today. Reports of Verizon outages far outweighed reports for other services, however: Verizon saw nearly 200,000 reports at the peak of the outage around 12:30 PM, Eastern, while T-Mobile and AT&T each had less than 2,000 reports around the same time.
Still, considering Downdetector’s baseline for outage reports for either AT&T or T-Mobile is less than 20 reports at any given time, their increases around the peak of Verizon’s outage represent nearly a hundred-fold leap — definitely statistically significant. You can see a snapshot of the graphs from about 2 P.M. Eastern time below.
In the case of mobile service providers other than Verizon, it’s possible that users on competing carriers attempting to contact Verizon phone numbers took their inability to connect as a failure of their own carrier rather than Verizon’s. Users trying to access a service like Google through a Verizon connection may have similarly misattributed a failure to Google rather than Verizon’s network.
In any case, Verizon has said that it’s aware of the issue and is working on a fix. Which mobile carrier are you on? Have you been having problems today? Let us know in the comments.
