T-Mobile is giving customers DoorDash memberships and free pie in time for Thanksgiving

TL;DR T-Mobile is bringing back the free DoorDash DashPass promo for existing customers.

The DashPass offer opens next Tuesday and is available for only one week.

Customers who redeem the offer will also receive a free pie with their next DoorDash grocery order ($12 minimum).

Today, T-Mobile unveiled a new “Switching Made Easy” program, which lets you sign up directly for T-Mobile services without the need to talk to a rep at all. While this is all good for new customers, what about existing users? The good news is you aren’t being left out, as T-Mobile is giving folks another chance to get a free DashPass by DoorDash membership in time for Thanksgiving.

T-Mobile offered DashPash for free earlier this year to select customers. Earlier this month, some of the same customers received text messages from the carrier saying their line is no longer eligible, though T-Mobile confirmed this message was received in error. Now we have to wonder if the change in the back-end for this promo had something to do with that glitch. It’s certainly possible.

Customers can sign up for the DoorDash perk starting Next Tuesday, but you’ll only have a week to redeem the offer. Additionally, T-Mobile and DashPash will be sending customers who sign up a free pie with their next grocery order ($12 minimum). This is similar to the free pie offer that Helium introduced earlier this month.

