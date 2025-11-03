What goes great with a new phone plan? A free pie, apparently

Andrew Grush / Android Authority

TL;DR Helium Mobile is running a Thanksgiving promo: sign up for a Helium Air or Infinity plan with code FREEPIE and get a free pie delivered to your home.

The offer applies to both new users and referrals (both parties get a pie) and is available only while supplies last.

The company says you’ll get either a Bourbon Pecan pie or a Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan (gluten-free) pie.

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and to celebrate, Helium Mobile wants to give you a free pie when you sign up for service. Yes, an honest-to-goodness (and edible) pie. At first thought I felt like this must be a joke, as it has to be one of the strangest promotions I’ve ever seen. It’s also kind of a genius marketing move because it’s bizarre enough to grab your attention.

As the company puts it: “No gimmicks here; just flaky, buttery crust and rich, sweet filling.” It does mention that this offer is limited while supplies last. It also claims the pie is worth $50, so it must be a seriously fancy one at that.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

To get your free pie, you simply need to sign up for a Helium Air or Infinity plan using the code FREEPIE at checkout. The carrier says they will send you a delicious pie to your house, in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. If you have a referral code, you and the person you referred will both get a pie.

The bigger question I have is what kind of pie they are offering. The people need to know! The promo shows a latticed pie crust, but it was the FAQ that revealed the actual flavors are Bourbon Pecan and Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan (gluten-free). While the post doesn’t clarify, it sounds like you can pick between either one. All I know is that I’m now hungry.

For those who have yet to try Helium? You might not get a free pie out of it, but I highly recommend giving their free plan your consideration.

Follow