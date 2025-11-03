Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
What goes great with a new phone plan? A free pie, apparently
2 hours ago
- Helium Mobile is running a Thanksgiving promo: sign up for a Helium Air or Infinity plan with code FREEPIE and get a free pie delivered to your home.
- The offer applies to both new users and referrals (both parties get a pie) and is available only while supplies last.
- The company says you’ll get either a Bourbon Pecan pie or a Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan (gluten-free) pie.
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and to celebrate, Helium Mobile wants to give you a free pie when you sign up for service. Yes, an honest-to-goodness (and edible) pie. At first thought I felt like this must be a joke, as it has to be one of the strangest promotions I’ve ever seen. It’s also kind of a genius marketing move because it’s bizarre enough to grab your attention.
As the company puts it: “No gimmicks here; just flaky, buttery crust and rich, sweet filling.” It does mention that this offer is limited while supplies last. It also claims the pie is worth $50, so it must be a seriously fancy one at that.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
To get your free pie, you simply need to sign up for a Helium Air or Infinity plan using the code FREEPIE at checkout. The carrier says they will send you a delicious pie to your house, in time for the Thanksgiving holiday. If you have a referral code, you and the person you referred will both get a pie.
The bigger question I have is what kind of pie they are offering. The people need to know! The promo shows a latticed pie crust, but it was the FAQ that revealed the actual flavors are Bourbon Pecan and Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan (gluten-free). While the post doesn’t clarify, it sounds like you can pick between either one. All I know is that I’m now hungry.
For those who have yet to try Helium? You might not get a free pie out of it, but I highly recommend giving their free plan your consideration.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.