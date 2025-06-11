Don’t be fooled by Android 16’s release — the big changes are still coming

Android fans, it is time. After nearly seven months of developer previews and betas, the official Android 16 update is now available for the Pixel 6 and newer Pixel models. If you head to your Settings app to check for an update, you should have Android 16 waiting for you.

Android 16 as a whole is shaping up to be one of the most significant Android updates we’ve seen in years, thanks to things like Material 3 Expressive, the redesigned quick settings layout, the new lock screen customization options, and more. Unfortunately, you won’t find any of that in the official update Google started rolling out yesterday.

While this Android 16 update is a critical step in getting closer to those big changes, you’re going to be waiting a while longer before you can use them — even after updating to Android 16. Confused? Let me explain.

Android 16 stable release: Hot or not? 940 votes Hot 53 % Not 47 %

Android 16 vs. Android 16 QPR1

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Google has effectively split up its Android 16 update into two distinct versions: Android 16 and Android 16 QPR1. The Android 16 update that’s rolling out to Pixels now is that first version.

While you’d expect the shift from Android 15 to Android 16 to be a dramatic one, the reality is that it’s not. At least, not from a user-facing perspective. There are plenty of behind-the-scenes changes, API updates, and more, but most of it’s not stuff you’ll immediately notice or see in daily use.

That can make this Android 16 update feel rather boring and underwhelming, and rightfully so. But at the same time, Android 16 is essential as it lays the foundation for the big changes coming with Android 16 QPR1.

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Android 16 QPR1 is where you’ll find all of the flashy, exciting new features you’ve likely heard so much about over the last few weeks — things like Material 3 Expressive, Magic Portrait, improved multitasking, etc. All of those are technically part of Android 16, but they’re specifically tied to the Android 16 QPR1 update, which is still a few months away from a public release.

As such, when you update your Pixel to Android 16, you will NOT have any of the following: Material 3 Expressive

Battery Health

New Settings app

Redesigned quick settings

Updated volume/brightness sliders

Magic Portrait

90:10 split-screen multitasking

Redesigned Wallpaper & Style app

Smaller At a Glance widget You’ll get these things once Android 16 QPR1 is ready to be released, but if you were expecting any of these changes in the core Android 16 update, you’ll need to wait a bit longer.

So, what’s actually new in this Android 16 update?

If so much is being withheld for Android 16 QPR1, is there anything of note in this Android 16 update? That depends on how much you like notifications.

Android 16 officially adds support for Live Updates, which are essentially Google’s version of Live Activities on iOS. This means apps like Uber, DoorDash, etc. will be able to display live, ongoing updates that regularly update with new info (such as when your ride is on the way, when your food is being picked up, etc.). It’ll take time for developers to support the feature, but the functionality is present in Android 16.

Google

Another notification update is “force-grouping.” If Android 16 detects that you’ve received multiple notifications from the same app, they’ll automatically be grouped into a single notification card to help reduce clutter.

There are some other user-facing changes in Android 16, including simpler microphone controls for people who use hearing aids and Google’s new Advanced Protection feature. Mishaal goes into everything in great detail in his Android 16 review, which is well worth reading.

A boring update, but an important one

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Is Google’s approach with Android 16/Android 16 QPR1 confusing? More complicated than it should be? Definitely. But that’s the way the company has decided to handle things this year, and it’s good to be aware of the difference between the two versions and not to go into this latest Android 16 update with the wrong expectations.

If it helps, think of Android 16 as Android 15.1 or a pre-Android 16 update. There’s not much new to play with or get excited about, but it’s laying the groundwork for the hallmark features in Android 16 QPR1, and that’s important.

Think of Android 16 as Android 15.1 or a pre-Android 16 update.

If you’re tired of waiting and want to try Material 3 Expressive and the other significant changes right now, you can always download the Android 16 QPR1 Beta. It’s pre-release software, which means it’s still a bit buggy, but if you’re eager to get your hands on Android 16’s biggest and best updates, that is always an option.

And if the beta life isn’t for you, we shouldn’t have too much longer to wait before Android 16 QPR1 is ready for the masses. All signs point to a September 2025 release date, meaning there isn’t too long to go before the “real” Android 16 update is here.