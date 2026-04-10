Google Play Store abruptly delists popular horror game that's been up for months

Megan Ellis / Android Authority

TL;DR Google quietly pulled Doki Doki Literature Club! from the Play Store.

The removal centers on sensitive content, specifically themes of self-harm and suicide.

Other platforms like consoles continue to allow the title without issue.

Google has quietly removed a popular psychological horror game from Android, and the reason is content moderation.

If you’ve tried to download the psychological horror hit Doki Doki Literature Club! on your Android phone recently, you won’t find it. Google has officially removed the game from the Play Store, and now both the developer and the community are searching for answers.

In a post on Bluesky, publisher Serenity Forge says Google removed the game because of its “Sensitive Content” policy. Google was concerned about the game’s depiction of self-harm and suicide.

The game is known for its sudden shift from a lighthearted dating sim to a dark, unsettling story, but Serenity Forge insists it has followed all the rules to protect players.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google’s Play Store rules do not allow apps that show or promote self-harm, especially if the content is graphic. Although DDLC seems harmless at first, later parts of the game include disturbing images and story twists that fall into a gray area.

Nevertheless, while the game has received a lot of praise for how it handles mental health themes, automated or policy-based moderation often misses important details.

This is not a case of a developer acting carelessly. The game has an ESRB rating of “M” for mature and gives clear content warnings at the beginning. Serenity Forge also added an optional feature to warn players before certain scenes. Even with these protections, Google decided the content went too far, while other platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo have allowed it.

Serenity Forge is not giving up, but the company says the game will stay off the Play Store for now. For the time being, the team is directing fans to the itch.io version or PC builds. If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988 in the US, or chat via 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline — available 24/7, free, and confidential.

Follow