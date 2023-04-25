Roku

The Roku OS is one of the most popular smart TV interfaces in the world, perhaps the most popular. You might legitimately expect it to have a web browser, then, given that Amazon, Google, and Samsung offer the option on their own platforms.

QUICK ANSWER None of Roku's streaming sticks, set-tops, or branded smart TVs include native web browsers. If you want a bigscreen web experience, you'll have to mirror your phone, tablet, or laptop.

Does Roku have a web browser?

The unfortunate answer to this question is “No.” While there were rudimentary web browsers in the Roku channel library a few years ago, the company has since removed all of them, and it apparently doesn’t allow developers to add them. Indeed, there’s a page on Roku’s support site that tells owners that the OS “does not provide the ability to browse the internet on your television.”

Mirror your mobile browser to your Roku While there’s no native Roku web browser, you can still mirror your phone, tablet, or laptop in the OS. You’ll need to control the browser from that secondary device, but there can be reasons to do this — say if you want to watch an unsupported video service like Twitch, or show your photography portfolio to a new client.

Check out our guides on how to mirror your Android phone or tablet to Roku, and also how to use AirPlay to mirror your iPhone or iPad screen.

Is mobile browser casting support available on Roku TVs? Some web browsers allow casting to a smart TV without the need for mirroring a device’s entire interface. Unfortunately, that option isn’t available for Roku devices.

