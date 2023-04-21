Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Peacock has been a fast-growing streaming service since its launch in 2020, with new shows and movies every week. While mostly known for its library content like The Office, Columbo, and other classic shows, along with some popular originals, it has more to offer than just on-demand programming. As streaming supplants cable TV, there’s a hunger for live channels, including news and sports. So, does Peacock have live TV? Read on for a full breakdown.

The short answer: Yes, Peacock has live TV Peacock certainly does offer live TV. What you can access will depend on the subscription tier you opt for though.

It’s also worth noting that while Peacock is owned and operated by NBCUniversal, the live content on the streamer doesn’t just mirror what’s available from the company on its cable channels.

What can you watch live on Peacock?

NBC

You can watch tons of content on demand on Peacock. That includes titles from channels like NBC, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E!, MSNBC, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, Nickelodeon, Showtime, and more. You also get plenty of feature films from different studios.

While you won’t get those channels directly on Peacock, the service does have its own dedicated Peacock live channels, many with content only available live. By tuning in, you can watch various types of live programming as it airs. Peacock offers 54 live channels. The full list is below:

American Greed

AFV Family

Bad Girls Club

Below Deck

Black Cinema

Black Led Comedy

The Bob Ross Channel

Can’t Not Laugh

Caso Cerrado

The Choice from MSNBC

Chrisley

Circle (music)

Classic Crime TV

Classic TV CNBC Ka-Ching

Dateline 24/7

Fallon Tonight

Great Finds

Hell’s Kitchen

Hot Blockbuster Movies

In It to Win It

Kiss Me Deadly

LOL! Network

Loop (music)

Million Dollar Listing

NBC Boston News

NBC Chicago News

NBC GolfPass NBC LX

NBC News Now

NBC Philadelphia News

NBC South Florida News

NBC Sports

NFL Channel

Olympic Spotlight

Out of this World

Peacock Latino

Peacock Originals

Peacock Picks: Comedy Movies

Peacock Picks: Family Movies

Peacock Reality Premier League TV

Psych

Rotten Tomatoes

Sky News

Snapped

SNL Vault

Telemundo al Dia

This New House

Today All Day

True Crime

USA Classic Characters

Witching Hour

WWE

Live sporting events on Peacock Among these live channels, you’ll see several that are dedicated to live sports. You can catch up on sporting events and commentary in real-time. That includes WWE wrestling events, the Olympics, pro golf, NFL football, and everything you’d find on NBC’s regular sports coverage.

The sports-centric Peacock live channels are NBC GolfPass, NBC Sports, NFL Channel, Olympic Spotlight, Premier League TV, and WWE.

Live news on Peacock Because of its affiliation with NBC, Peacock offers live news, including news programming from different local markets. That means you’ll have access to national news broadcasts as well as news from closer to home.

The Peacock live news channels are The Choice from MSNBC, CNBC Ka-Ching, NBC Boston News, NBC Chicago News, NBC News Now, NBC Philadelphia News, NBC South Florida News, Sky News, and Today All Day.

Stream Saturday Night Live All seasons of the iconic sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live are available to stream on demand on Peacock. You can also watch the latest episodes after they air.

If you want to watch the new episodes live as they air, you’ll also be able to do that on Peacock, but you’ll need a paid Premium account.

Is live TV on Peacock free?

Peacock does offer live channels for free, supported by ads. For the most part, the free tier gives you access to channels that play library content on a loop.

Genuine live content like news is included with a free subscription, but for live sports and new, real-time episodes of Saturday Night Live, you do need to pay for either a Premium subscription at $4.99 per month or a Premium Plus subscription at $9.99 per month.

