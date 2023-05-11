Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google Pixel 7a may be stealing all the headlines, but there will be people thinking about practical factors such as device storage and expandable memory. If you’re wondering does the Google Pixel 7a have a microSD slot, you’ll find out below.

Does the Google Pixel 7a have a microSD slot?

Unfortunately, the Google Pixel 7a does not have a microSD slot for expandable storage, and the internal device storage is a fairly modest 128GB.

This might be disappointing, but it isn’t too surprising. Not only is the trend away from including space for a microSD card in more recent smartphones, but Google has actually never included microSD support on any of the Pixel devices. It would have been quite the trend shift to introduce the feature on the Pixel 7a.

Google would probably argue that this is to do with the handset’s design. A microSD card takes more space within the device that the company is willing to sacrifice. There’s an element of truth to that, but it’s more likely related to saving on manufacturing costs.

There’s no need to get too cynical when thinking about Google’s motives. In the flagship Pixel line, Google has an extra incentive not to make storage expandable in order to upsell you a higher storage variant of an already pricey phone. Samsung and Apple do the same thing. But that isn’t a relevant consideration in the case of the Pixel 7a, as there is only one storage option on offer.

It could also be argued that the target market for the Pixel 7a isn’t the type of person who will usually face storage issues. 128GB might be a baseline capacity these days, but it’s still fairly ample for most people. Content creators will be eyeing more powerful devices, while people who store large video files such as movies are probably interested in a phone with a bigger screen. The Pixel 7a is a mid-range daily driver for those who want a compact and stylish handset with an above-average camera, which is a large demographic.

People interested in the Pixel 7a but concerned about storage capacity can look to make the most of cloud storage or external storage devices. If it’s too much of a dealbreaker for you, we can suggest some alternative phones that do offer expandable storage.

What are the best mid-range phones with expandable storage? There are lots of great devices with expandable storage if it’s a feature you’re looking for in a phone. Here are a few of our picks in the same price range or cheaper than the Pixel 7a.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

Samsung hasn’t given up on expandable storage entirely, with the recently released Galaxy A54 5G offering a microSD card slot to expand on the 128GB built-in capacity. It retails for $449 — $50 less than the Pixel 7a — and you certainly get a lot of bang for your buck. The design of the Galaxy A54 mirrors that of the higher-end Galaxy S23 series, and an Exynos 1380 chipset with 6GB of RAM offers an impressive performance. Throw in a color-rich, fluid display, solid battery life, and admirable primary camera, and you have an excellent alternative to the Pixel.

Moto G Stylus 5G 2022

The Moto G Stylus 5G 2022 has the same retail price as the Pixel 7a of $499 but is much more generous when it comes to storage. Already boasting 256GB of built-in storage, you can increase the capacity to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

The Pixel undoubtedly has more going for it, such as a better camera setup and the Google ecosystem. But if you’re looking for a solid performer with good battery life, a great display, and a stylus, you’re unlikely to be disappointed by choosing the Moto.

OnePlus Nord CE 2

The OnePlus Nord 2 CE isn’t anything groundbreaking, but it’s a solid alternative to the Pixel 7a and at least $200 cheaper. With 128GB storage expandable via microSD, hoarders on a budget will find it an interesting option. A 6.43-inch AMOLED screen, Dimensity 900 processor, and 8GB of RAM are complemented by an improved camera system from the Nord CE.

FAQs

How much storage does the Pixel 7a have? The Pixel 7a has 128GB of built-in storage.

Why doesn't the Pixel 7a have a microSD card slot? No Pixel phones have ever featured a microSD card slot, and the Pixel 7a is no different. Google may have aimed to keep costs down by omitting it and didn’t feel that it would be a dealbreaker for most buyers.

Why are phones getting rid of microSD card slots? Cheaper costs and lack of internal space make sacrificing the microSD slot an appealing option to manufacturers, with the added bonus that buyers might pay extra for a larger storage variant of the model if there is one.

