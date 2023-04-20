The best documentaries on YouTube: 13 free titles to watch in 2023

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The global video-sharing service YouTube doesn’t often come up in discussions of the best streaming services or Netflix alternatives. It’s plenty popular, but it’s probably not where you go for the hottest new streaming shows and movies every week. There are plenty of awesome documentaries on YouTube you can stream for free. We’ve rounded up the best ones from different genres including crime, business, and technology, some of which have amassed millions of views.

Unlike the best free movies on YouTube, these YouTube documentaries aren’t geo-restricted, meaning they are available globally.

The best documentaries on YouTube

Editor’s note: We’ll be updating this list of the best documentaries on YouTube regularly as new ones hit the service.

Shenzhen: The Silicon Valley of Hardware (2016)

What you need to know: Rating: Unrated

Unrated Runtime: 68 minutes

68 minutes Director: Jim Demuth

Jim Demuth Main cast: Various

Various Genre: Documentary, Technology, Science

Documentary, Technology, Science IMDB rating: NA This documentary takes you inside the bustling city of Shenzhen, China, which has been dubbed The Silicon Valley of Hardware. Shenzhen is home to various companies manufacturing all sorts of consumer electronics including smartphones, tablets, and TVs, to name a few. It’s also a city where tons of copycat versions of the latest and greatest smartphones are made and sold. For a tech enthusiast, this YouTube documentary is a must-watch.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

This is the Zodiac Speaking (2007)

What you need to know: Rating: 19+

19+ Runtime: 102 minutes

102 minutes Director: David Prior

David Prior Main cast: George Bawart, Pierre Bidou, Russell T. Butterbach

George Bawart, Pierre Bidou, Russell T. Butterbach Genre: Documentary, Crime

Documentary, Crime IMDB rating: 7 Back in the 1960s, a serial killer was on the prowl in California. Called the Zodiac killer, this vicious individual managed to outsmart law enforcement and never got caught. The killer even sent a series of letters to the press that included cryptograms believed to contain his identity. This is the Zodiac Speaking revolves around the murders of the serial killer and the person who may be behind them.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz (2014)

What you need to know: Rating: 9+

9+ Runtime: 105 minutes

105 minutes Director: Brian Knappenberger

Brian Knappenberger Main cast: Aaron Swartz, Tim Berners-Lee, Cory Doctorow, Peter Eckersley, Lawrence Lessig, Brewster Kahle

Aaron Swartz, Tim Berners-Lee, Cory Doctorow, Peter Eckersley, Lawrence Lessig, Brewster Kahle Genre: Documentary, Biography, Crime

Documentary, Biography, Crime IMDB rating: 8 If you’re into technology, you probably know or have at least heard of Aaron Swartz. He was a programming prodigy who helped develop the RSS web feed and was one of the co-founders of Reddit. He was also an internet activist who got into trouble with the law, which did not end well for him. This YouTube documentary follows the life of Aaron Swartz, showing you all his accomplishments along with his legal troubles.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

Pumping Iron (1977)

What you need to know: Rating: 7+

7+ Runtime: 86 minutes

86 minutes Director: George Butler

George Butler Main cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno, Mike Katz, Franco Columbu, Serge Nubret, Ed Corney, Ken Waller

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Lou Ferrigno, Mike Katz, Franco Columbu, Serge Nubret, Ed Corney, Ken Waller Genre: Documentary, Sport

Documentary, Sport IMDB rating: 7.3 This 1977 docudrama offers a look at the wild world of competitive bodybuilding, focusing on the 1975 IFBB Mr. Universe and 1975 Mr. Olympia competitions. While covering a lot of ground, the film does zero in on the competition between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno for the title of Mr. Olympia. The documentary is a fascinating time capsule, especially for fans of the two men — Schwartzenegger would go on to star in The Terminator and become an action movie icon and governor of California, while Ferrigno became the first live-action Incredible Hulk.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

Robin’s Wish (2020)

What you need to know: Rating: 3+

3+ Runtime: 76 minutes

76 minutes Director: Tylor Norwood

Tylor Norwood Main cast: Robin Williams, Susan Schneider Williams, Shawn Levy, John R. Montgomery, David E. Kelley, Rick Overton

Robin Williams, Susan Schneider Williams, Shawn Levy, John R. Montgomery, David E. Kelley, Rick Overton Genre: Documentary, Biography

Documentary, Biography IMDB rating: 7.3 Authorized by Robin Williams’s widow, Robin’s Wish looks at the late actor’s career and final days. While the documentary explores Williams’s life and career, it puts a special focus on the beloved actor’s final days, his struggles with diffuse Lewy body disease, and his eventual death by suicide, offering a loving portrait as well as shedding light on the disease.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

Hoop Dreams (1994)

What you need to know: Rating: 10+

10+ Runtime: 174 minutes

174 minutes Director: Steve James

Steve James Main cast: William Gates, Arthur Agee, Gene Pingatore, Steve James, Dick Vitale, Bob Knight, Spike Lee

William Gates, Arthur Agee, Gene Pingatore, Steve James, Dick Vitale, Bob Knight, Spike Lee Genre: Documentary, Sport

Documentary, Sport IMDB rating: 8.3 One of the best sports documentaries of all time, Hoop Dreams is also naturally one of the best documentaries on YouTube. The film follows inner-city Black youths in Chicago as they train and work towards their dream of playing college basketball, with the eventual goal of NBA careers. The doc is an illuminating look at class, race, and the American Dream.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

13th (2016)

What you need to know: Rating: 17+

17+ Runtime: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Ava DuVernay

Ava DuVernay Main cast: Jelani Cobb, Angela Davis, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Michelle Alexander, Cory Booker, Marie Gottschalk, Michael Hough

Jelani Cobb, Angela Davis, Henry Louis Gates, Jr., Michelle Alexander, Cory Booker, Marie Gottschalk, Michael Hough Genre: Documentary, Crime, History

Documentary, Crime, History IMDB rating: 8.2 Selma director Ava DuVernay takes a look at the current US prison system in this Academy Award-nominated documentary. The movie’s premise is that even after the passage of the 13th amendment to the US Constitution, which ostensibly outlawed slavery, Black men and women are still being criminalized and incarcerated in large numbers to keep them oppressed and enslaved.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

Facing Ali (2009)

What you need to know: Rating: 16+

16+ Runtime: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Pete McCormack

Pete McCormack Main cast: George Chuvalo, Henry Cooper, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Larry Holmes, Ron Lyle, Ken Norton

George Chuvalo, Henry Cooper, George Foreman, Joe Frazier, Larry Holmes, Ron Lyle, Ken Norton Genre: Documentary, Biography, Sport

Documentary, Biography, Sport IMDB rating: 7.9 Muhammad Ali is recognized as one of the greatest boxers of all time. In this documentary film, 10 of his career rivals pay tribute to the champ, discussing their own experiences with him in and out of the ring, offering never-before-heard insights into the man and his legacy.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

Holy Land: Startup Nations (2017)

What you need to know: Rating: Unrated

Unrated Runtime: 89 minutes

89 minutes Director: Jim Demuth

Jim Demuth Main cast: Various

Various Genre: Documentary, Business

Documentary, Business IMDB rating: NA Israel is known as The Startup Nation, as it has the most tech startups and venture capital per capita in the world. This documentary takes you behind the scenes, showing you how technology and innovation are becoming the country’s dominant industries. It’s produced by Wired and shot in various cities throughout the country including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. It’s a must-watch for those who love technology.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

Life In A Day (2011)

What you need to know: Rating: 11+

11+ Runtime: 95 minutes

95 minutes Director: Kevin Macdonald

Kevin Macdonald Main cast: Cindy Baer, Moica, Caryn Waechter, Drake Shannon

Cindy Baer, Moica, Caryn Waechter, Drake Shannon Genre: Documentary, Drama

Documentary, Drama IMDB rating: 7.6 Another one of the best documentaries on YouTube is called Life In A Day and is very unique. It’s aimed at future generations, which can check out what it was like to be alive on July 24, 2010. The documentary was created entirely from footage uploaded by YouTube users and shows various people living their day-to-day lives along with the challenges that come with it.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

The September Issue (2009)

What you need to know: Rating: 7+

7+ Runtime: 90 minutes

90 minutes Director: R.J. Cutler

R.J. Cutler Main cast: Anna Wintour, Grace Coddington, André Leon Talley, Hamish Bowles, Tonne Goodman, Sienna Miller, Thakoon Panichgul

Anna Wintour, Grace Coddington, André Leon Talley, Hamish Bowles, Tonne Goodman, Sienna Miller, Thakoon Panichgul Genre: Documentary

Documentary IMDB rating: 7 The Vogue September issue is legendary, as is the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour. In The September Issue, director R.J. Cutler gives us a peek behind the scenes, as Wintour works (and often butts heads) with model-turned-creative-director Grace Coddington. The two strong personalities clash but ultimately collaborate on the 2007 issue in this compulsively watchable exposé.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

Super Size Me (2004)

What you need to know: Rating: 6+

6+ Runtime: 100 minutes

100 minutes Director: Morgan Spurlock

Morgan Spurlock Main cast: Morgan Spurlock, Daryl Isaacs, Lisa Ganjhu, Stephen Siegel, Bridget Bennett, Eric Rowley, Mark Fenton

Morgan Spurlock, Daryl Isaacs, Lisa Ganjhu, Stephen Siegel, Bridget Bennett, Eric Rowley, Mark Fenton Genre: Documentary

Documentary IMDB rating: 7.2 Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock spent 30 days eating only food from fast food giant McDonald’s. As an added challenge, he never refused the option to “Super Size” his meal when offered. The results, which he filmed were catastrophic, as his health rapidly declined. While many of Spurlock’s findings have been debunked, this blockbuster documentary film was such a hit with audiences that it drove McDonald’s to abandon its Super Size offerings.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

Blackfish (2013)

What you need to know: Rating: 12+

12+ Runtime: 83 minutes

83 minutes Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Gabriela Cowperthwaite Main cast: Dean Gomersall, Samantha Berg, John Jett, John Hargrove, Carol Ray, Jeffrey Ventre, Kim Ashdown

Dean Gomersall, Samantha Berg, John Jett, John Hargrove, Carol Ray, Jeffrey Ventre, Kim Ashdown Genre: Documentary

Documentary IMDB rating: 8.1 Another doc with a huge social impact, Blackfish has been cited many times in efforts to release orcas back into the wild. The film offers a penetrating look at the deadly consequences of keeping “killer whales” in captivity, focusing on one notorious orca responsible for three deaths, including one of its trainers.

Ready to watch? You can find the movie right here on YouTube.

