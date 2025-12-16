DJI Power 2000 Power Station drops back to Black Friday prices

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

If you’re looking for a reliable power station that’s relatively mobile and powerful enough to handle most appliances, this deal will definitely catch your eye. The DJI Power 2000 was originally launched at $1,899, then the retail price was reduced to $1,299 on Amazon. Today, you can get it for a mere $699! This is a record-low price, and it’s the same price we saw during Black Friday. Buy the DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station for just $699 ($600 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The discount is available to everyone, so just add it to your cart and check out!

DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station The DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station is a great device for those who want ample power and capabilities without sacrificing portability. It has a large 2,048Wh battery, 3,000W of output, and a really nice selection of ports. Its 30-amp AC outlet can even power an RV! See price at Amazon Save $600.00 Limited Time Deal!

I am a fan of medium-sized power stations. These are not unbearably large and heavy, but some offer a really nice level of power. The DJI Power 2000 strikes the perfect balance between portability and capabilities.

It’s not exactly super-light at 48.5lbs, but that is a comfortable weight for carrying it short distances, such as walking around a campsite or hauling it to your car trunk. At the same time, it has plenty of power and features, often matching the big ones in some departments.

The DJI Power 2000 offers a 2,048Wh battery capacity. That’s enough to charge a smartphone over 100 times, or a tablet nearly 20 times. You’re not getting this thing to charge mobile devices, though. It can handle most appliances, too, thanks to its 3,000W max output. That’s enough to comfortably run higher-power appliances, such as air fryers, microwave ovens, and kettles.

You’ll also get a really nice selection of ports. It has three standard AC outlets and even a 30-amp port for powering things like RVs and electric vehicles. Additionally, there are four USB-C ports and four USB-A connections. Not to mention, there are also a couple of proprietary SDC ports if you want to charge other DJI products.

Aside from offering fast charging via an AC outlet, you can use car charging or a 100W solar panel (just in case you are going off the grid).

This is one heck of a deal, so make sure to jump on it before it goes away. Honestly, this is one of the best power stations I have tested, and it’s also likely the one I use more often.

