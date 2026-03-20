The DJI Power 2000 Power Station is $1,200 off right now!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Power stations are all the rage right now, and there are plenty of options out there. How do you find the worthy ones? Well, the DJI Power 2000 is actually one of our favorite power stations, and today’s discount is quite impressive. Buy the DJI Power 2000 Power Station for just $699 ($1,200 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It’s a record-low price for this product, so it has never been cheaper in the past. The only thing to keep in mind is that this deal is exclusive to Amazon Prime subscribers. Learn all about Prime plans and pricing here. Also, keep in mind that new members get a 30-day free trial!

DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station Ample power, still portable The DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station is a great device for those who want ample power and capabilities without sacrificing portability. It has a large 2,048Wh battery, 3,000W of output, and a really nice selection of ports. Its 30-amp AC outlet can even power an RV! See price at Amazon Save $1,200.00 With Prime!

I am a huge fan of medium-sized power stations like the DJI Power 2000. It strikes the perfect balance between portability and power. It’s much more capable than smaller units, but much easier to carry than the super-powerful ones. It can still handle most appliances and electronics, too. It weighs in at 48.5lbs, so it isn’t exactly ultra-light, but I can easily carry it about half a block before I start feeling any strain.

The DJI Power 2000 has a 2,048Wh battery capacity. This is enough to charge a common smartphone about 100 times, or a tablet about 20 times. You’re definitely not getting this to charge mobile devices, though. It has a 3,000W max output, which means it can handle almost all appliances you’ll find in a typical home. This includes items such as fridges, kettles, microwaves, air fryers, hair dryers, and more.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Of course, port selection is important, and this power station has plenty of them. For starters, you’ll get three AC outlets to power pretty much any electronic device or appliance. There’s also a 30-amp port, which can literally power things like an RV or electric vehicles. When you need to power smaller things, there are also four USB-C ports and four USB-A connections. DJI also included its own proprietary SDC ports, so you can charge its own products efficiently, such as DJI drones.

You can recharge it using a standard AC outlet, your car socket, or even a 100W solar panel, just in case you find yourself off the grid.

The website marks the MSRP at a whopping $1,899. You can currently get it for just $699. That’s a $1,200 discount! Go get yours while it’s hot.

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