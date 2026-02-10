Need a power station? The DJI Power 2000 has never been cheaper!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The DJI Power 2000 is a very capable power station that is also relatively portable. Thanks to today’s deal, it’s also very accessible. You can save 46%, matching the same $699 price we saw during Black Friday! Buy the DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station for just $699 ($600 off)

This offer is available on Amazon, and the sale is exclusive to Prime members. You can learn all about Amazon Prime pricing here. Remember, new members get a 30-day free trial!

DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station Ample power, still portable The DJI Power 2000 Portable Power Station is a great device for those who want ample power and capabilities without sacrificing portability. It has a large 2,048Wh battery, 3,000W of output, and a really nice selection of ports. Its 30-amp AC outlet can even power an RV! See price at Amazon Save $600.00 With Prime!

I happen to love medium-sized power stations such as the DJI Power 2000. It finds a perfect balance between portability and performance. In essence, it’s much more capable than the smaller units, but much more portable than the super-powerful models.

The unit weighs in at 48.5lbs, making it light enough to carry short distances. I have no issue taking it to and from the car, for example. At the same time, we’re looking at a pretty powerful power station that can handle quite a bit.

The DJI Power 2000 comes with a 2,048Wh battery capacity, enough to charge your average smartphone over 100 times or a tablet about 20 times. Of course, you’re not getting this to charge mobile devices, though. It can also run more demanding appliances, thanks to its 3,000W max output. This means you can also use it for things like fridges, kettles, microwaves, air fryers, hair dryers, and more.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Port selection is nothing to scoff at, either. It has three standard AC outlets for regular home electronics, and you can use a 30-amp port to power things like RVs or electric vehicles. There are also four USB-C ports and four USB-A connections. DJI also included its own proprietary SDC ports, so you can charge other DJI products, such as drones, efficiently.

When it’s time to recharge, you can use a standard AC outlet, your car socket, or a 100W solar panel, just in case you’re off the grid.

Want in on this record-low deal? The power station has never been cheaper. If you’re not convinced, we also have a list of the best power stations.

Follow