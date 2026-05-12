Osmo Pocket 4P review leaks as DJI sets launch date

TL;DR DJI has officially confirmed the Osmo Pocket 4P launch in Cannes on May 14.

The Pocket 4P reportedly adds a dedicated 70mm telephoto camera with a large 1/1.5-inch sensor and 3x optical zoom.

Early footage suggests the new zoom lens delivers more cinematic shots with better facial framing and natural-looking background blur.

DJI’s next pocket-sized camera is no longer hidden in the shadows. Following weeks of teasing, the company has confirmed that the Osmo Pocket 4P will make its official debut on May 14 in Cannes, France.

The most significant change is the camera technology itself. Unlike previous Osmo Pocket models, which relied on a single sensor, the forthcoming Pocket 4P would apparently include a dedicated telephoto camera in addition to the main 1-inch sensor. According to early hands-on footage courtesy of iFanr Review via Kingmi Mobile on YouTube, the secondary shooter has a huge 1/1.5-inch sensor and a 70mm-equivalent lens capable of 3x optical zoom (via Notebookcheck).

Traditional wide-angle vlog cameras frequently distort faces or flatten depth, particularly indoors or in close-up pictures. The new telephoto setup appears to address this by providing more natural facial framing and stronger background blur while relying less on artificial blur effects.

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Early sample footage shared by Kingmi Mobile ahead of launch reveal substantially more cinematic-looking pictures, clearer subject isolation, and smoother compression, reminiscent of footage from larger mirrorless cameras rather than tiny pocket-sized gadgets.

DJI is allegedly not satisfied with simply improving its optics. According to previous leaks, the camera will feature 4K recording at up to 240fps, 10-bit D-Log or D-Log 2 color, increased dynamic range, and ActiveTrack 7.0 subject tracking. One particularly intriguing feature is zoom tracking capability, which reportedly keeps subjects in frame even when using the 3x or 6x zoom capabilities.

That could become the most important feature for creators. Small handheld cameras typically struggle when zooming in because stabilization and autofocus become less reliable. If DJI’s new tracking technology works as stated, the Pocket 4P might become a far more useful tool for trip photographers, event coverage, and filmmakers.

However, there are certain trade-offs. According to first impressions, the telephoto hardware adds size and weight to the gimbal head compared to the normal Osmo Pocket 4. Reviewers who tested early units say the device feels more top-heavy during longer shoots, and the stronger stabilization motors may slightly reduce battery life compared to the regular model.

Now that DJI has set a reveal date for the Osmo Pocket 4P, the only remaining questions are pricing, global availability, and if the camera will be released in the US.

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