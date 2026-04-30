DJI teases the Osmo Pocket 4P with telephoto boost and vertical video push

TL;DR DJI has teased the Osmo Pocket 4P’s upgrades.

A new telephoto lens is the main highlight, delivering clear detail that surpasses standard 3x optical zoom.

Expect 4K shooting at 240fps and a generous 128GB of built-in storage.

Two weeks after quietly confirming a Pro version of the Osmo Pocket 4, DJI is finally sharing what makes it a Pro model. However, there’s still no word on a release date or price.

This is the first time DJI has added a Pro badge to its handheld gimbal series, and the updates go beyond looks. On Weibo, the company released a teaser video that changes the usual approach to vlogging (via Notebookcheck).

The main point is that the Osmo Pocket 4P is designed for portrait shots, not just cinematic videos. This sounds like a major draw for TikTok and Reels creators who have been squeezing horizontal footage into vertical frames.

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There is a catch for buyers in the United States. Because of ongoing regulatory issues, the Pocket 4P might be sold under a different brand name, possibly Xtra Technology.

On Instagram, Xtra hinted that the Pocket 4P will be able to shoot 4K video at 240 frames per second. It also offers 128GB of built-in storage, auto-transfer features, and a screen described as “more flexible,” which probably means it can flip out or tilt.

There is also a telephoto lens that goes beyond the standard 3x optical zoom. The teaser shows clear detail even past that range, which suggests DJI has made big improvements to the optics.

Influencers in China are reportedly already reviewing the camera. This suggests the launch is near. Owners of the standard Osmo Pocket 4 might feel some early-adopter regret, but keep in mind that DJI has not said whether current accessories or batteries will be compatible.

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