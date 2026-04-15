DJI teases new OSMO Pocket 4 feature that will bring out your inner filmmaker

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR DJI has shared a teaser for the soon-to-be-released OSMO Pocket 4.

The video shows off what may be a new cinematic filming mode.

We have learned a lot about the DJI OSMO Pocket 4 over the last few months, thanks to several leaks. Although the global launch is now just a day away, it seems there is still more to learn about the vlogging camera. The company has released a teaser that reveals a new feature.

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Ahead of tomorrow’s launch, DJI shared a teaser video on social media. The video shows off a neon-soaked Hong Kong, with flowing traffic and drifting crowds. In particular, the teaser is designed to demonstrate a new cinematic “slow shutter” filming mode.



Neon lights, flowing traffic, drifting crowds — the city turns into a dream.

Shot on DJI Osmo Pocket 4 🎥

April 16, 2026 | 12:00 PM GMT

Learn more: pic.twitter.com/DkRw24vT7s Slow shutter in Hong Kong at night. 🌃Neon lights, flowing traffic, drifting crowds — the city turns into a dream.Shot on DJI Osmo Pocket 4 🎥April 16, 2026 | 12:00 PM GMTLearn more: https://t.co/BqZFVXiBiz — DJI (@DJIGlobal) April 15, 2026

If you’re not well-versed in the world of photography, a slower shutter speed exposes the camera sensor to light for a longer period of time. This creates an intentional motion-blurring effect. As a result, anything in motion turns into trails following the direction of motion.

The DJI OSMO Pocket 4 is scheduled to launch on April 16 at 12:00 PM GMT (8:00 AM ET). An earlier leak suggests the device could sell for €499 (~$589). However, it’s unclear how the price could be adjusted for the US.

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