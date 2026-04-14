DJI Osmo Pocket 4 leaks reveal upgraded sensor and a dual-lens 'Pro' sibling

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR DJI’s Osmo Pocket 4 vlogging camera has extensively leaked through renders and marketing images, alongside upgraded features and pricing.

The Pocket 4 could feature a magnetic gimbal head, a better sensor, 107GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi 6, and a lower launch price of €499 (~$589).

The Pocket 4 Pro has also been spotted alongside the Pocket 4, and it could feature a second lens that could enable 3x optical zoom.

DJI has had great success with the Osmo Pocket series, with the portable cameras becoming a favorite for vloggers thanks to their incredible performance in a small form factor. DJI is all set to refresh the lineup with the launch of the Osmo Pocket 4 on Thursday, and ahead of the launch, we now have new details of the upcoming portable camera, as well as a surprise spot of the Pocket 4 Pro.

Leaker Igor Bogdanov has shared multiple images of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 on X, ahead of its launch.

Igor Bogdanov has also shared images of the Pocket 4 combo set on X:

If this leak pans out, the combo set could feature the DJI Osmo Pocket 4, a protective hard-shell case, a zippered padded case, a battery extension, a tripod, an expansion adapter, DJI Mic 2 system (transmitter, windscreens, and clip magnet), wide angle lens, and magnetic fill light, as well as USB cables and wrist strap.

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Igor has also shared multiple marketing images on X:

A report from Dealabs suggests that the Pocket 4 could offer several upgrades over the Pocket 3, including a powerful 1-inch sensor with improved dynamic range, the ability to record 4K slow-motion at 240fps, a full D-Log profile, and 107GB of internal storage.

Further, the Pocket 4 could also get Wi-Fi 6, USB 3.1, up to 240 minutes of battery life when recording 1080p at 24fps, an OsmoAudio audio system with 4-channel output, and a new ActiveTrack with revised intelligent focus. The gimbal head could also be magnetic, to accommodate accessories like the leaked fill light.

Dealabs has also shared that the Pocket 4 could launch at €499 (~$589) for the standard combo pack (which includes the Pocket 4, the gimbal clamp, wrist strap, USB-C cable, a handle, and the portable carrying case). However, it’s not clear if the lower-than-Pocket-3 launch price is a temporary promotion or a permanent adjustment.

The big surprise with this set of leaks is the spotting of the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 Pro alongside the Pocket 4, as shared by Igor on X:

The Pocket 4 Pro could add a second lens to the Pocket 4’s setup. This could be a telephoto camera that could enable 3x optical zoom, as per Notebookcheck, though other “Pro” features beyond this are not very clear. There’s also a chance the dual-lens Pocket 4 Pro could launch later, and we might only get the Pocket 4 this week. We’ll have to wait until DJI’s April 16 unveiling to learn more about what’s coming, but we’re excited anyway.

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