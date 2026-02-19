DJI Osmo Pocket 4 leaks in video, confirming a surprise accessory

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR DJI’s upcoming Osmo Pocket 4 has leaked in a video.

The video was supposedly shot inside a DJI-authorized store.

It points to a slightly improved design and suggests the inclusion of an LED fill light accessory.

Nearly three years after DJI launched the widely appreciated Osmo Pocket 3, its successor is on the horizon. As DJI prepares to launch the Osmo Pocket 4, the handheld pocket camera is already being spotlighted, and one recently appeared in a DJI-authorized store.

Droneskaki, an authorized DJI seller in Malaysia, recently posted a video of the Osmo Pocket 4 on its Instagram account. According to New Camera, a customer visited the DJI-authorized store in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, to show the staff the new Pocket 4. The store’s staff reportedly borrowed the camera to post a video to the store’s Instagram handle. While the video has now been removed, New Channel was able to reupload it to its YouTube channel before the takedown, giving us a very vivid look at what’s to come.

The video highlights some of the new aspects, such as the longer stem, which also features an improved grip, as we saw on the recently launched Osmo Mobile 8. The screen appears to be the same size as the Pocket 3, but we can’t say much about any changes to its resolution.

We also see an LED fill light on the camera, which should improve shooting in low-light scenarios. According to New Camera, the LED light is optional and will come as part of an accessory bundle rather than as a standard feature on the Osmo Pocket 4.

The video also showcases Super Photo mode at 33MP. We’re unsure whether that’s due to supposed sensor upgrades or to artificially combining four different 8MP shots.

According to previous leaks, the DJI Osmo Pocket 4 retains the same 1-inch CMOS sensor, though we can expect a quality bump. The Pocket 4 also gets a slightly larger battery and improved subject tracking, and is expected to support 240fps slow-motion recording. In addition to the Pocket 4, DJI is also preparing to launch a more capable Pocket 4 Pro globally, though we’re clueless about what sets the two variants apart.

According to New Camera, the Osmo Pocket 4 is already being stocked up at warehouses, suggesting a launch in the coming weeks.

