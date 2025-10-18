3 carriers with international features that rival Google Fi

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Google Fi has long been the go-to choice for travelers thanks to its unlimited plans with international roaming and calling perks. In fact, it often outperforms even the most expensive options from the big three postpaid carriers. The downside is that Fi’s “unlimited” data is not truly unlimited, with speeds dropping dramatically after 30 to 100GB of use. Add in premium pricing and a mixed reputation for customer service, and it is clear Google Fi is not perfect.

If you are happy with Google’s cellular brand, there is no pressing reason to jump ship. But if you want more data, better savings, or both, without giving up international flexibility, there are alternatives worth a look. Just be aware that these options each have their own potential trade-offs as well.

Visible

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Visible is a strong pick, especially if you only need one or two lines. It’s cheaper than Google Fi, offers truly unlimited data, and even includes similar extras like smartwatch support on some plans. One key difference is that Google Fi runs on T-Mobile’s network in the US, while Visible is owned and operated by Verizon.

Pricing is also typically lower with Visible. Google Fi costs $35 to $65 a month for a single line but offers multi-line discounts that help bring prices down to as low as $23-$40 per line for four or more. Visible starts at $19 and tops out at $39 per line, with no family discounts required. For heavy data users, Visible usually comes out ahead.

While both services offer great international coverage, they take different approaches here. Google Fi offers 50 to 100GB of high-speed roaming each month on plans priced at $50 or more. If you spend weeks at a time outside the US, Fi is the better fit.

Visible’s Plus and Plus Pro plans include unlimited talk, text, and data in the US and Canada, along with one or two Global Pass days each month. These can be stacked up to 12 days per year, giving you unlimited service in hundreds of countries. For most people who spend their time in the US, Canada, and Mexico but want occasional international roaming, Visible is a compelling, lower-cost alternative to Fi.

US Mobile

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

US Mobile lands between Google Fi and Visible, with 20GB of international data included on all three of its networks. That is enough for a month abroad with careful use, though still far less generous than Fi.

Coverage strength depends on which US Mobile network you pick. Each has different international regions where it performs better or worse, but you can switch networks before leaving the US to ensure the best fit. The trade-off is that US Mobile’s roaming is not as seamless as Google Fi’s, so you are more likely to run into troubleshooting issues.

If you can live with that, US Mobile comes close to Fi’s international features while costing less. Its most expensive plan is $35 a month on Dark Star (AT&T), or $44 a month on its other networks. You will also typically get higher data caps in the US and extras like free smartwatch service. US Mobile can even switch between all three major carriers or run two networks at once — something Google Fi once dabbled in but abandoned.

Total Wireless

Total Wireless is also owned by Verizon, but is better suited for larger families. Its single-line prepaid plans range from $40 to $60 a month, but pricing drops to $23–$27 per line with five lines. That makes it competitive with Visible and cheaper than Google Fi, while offering perks like Disney Plus Premium on the most expensive plan.

International coverage is the key difference from Visible. Both include roaming in Mexico and the US, but while Visible’s Global Passes cover nearly every nation, Total Wireless offers up to 10GB of monthly usage in about 30 countries, with a strong focus on Latin and South America.

Bottom line, if you have a big family and your travel destinations are covered, Total Wireless offers solid savings with more data, streaming perks, and extras compared to Google Fi.

Out of the US more often than in it? Consider Tello

Joe Maring / Android Authority

Tello is not a true Google Fi alternative since it lacks international roaming. While it offers decent international rates, it is mainly a low-cost domestic service. That said, it has a lesser-known feature that makes it a better fit than some may realize.

For expats or frequent travelers who spend most of the year outside the US, Tello works well as a cheap way to keep a US number for calls and texts. With Wi-Fi calling enabled, you can still send and receive messages and calls from the US, while using a local carrier abroad for data and everyday service.

Most users will pay around $5 to $8 a month for this setup. Data is not included at that range, but you can add a package temporarily for trips back to the US.

