Spoiler alert: Discord just found a way to help you avoid that plot twist

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Discord is adding spoiler channels that hide entire discussions until members choose to view them.

The feature works with text, voice, forum, and announcement channels.

Members see the channel name and topic before deciding whether to enter.

The internet can be an unforgiving place when you’re one episode behind everyone else. Open the wrong chat at the wrong moment and, before you know it, you’ve learned who dies, who was a double agent, or which suspiciously helpful character turns out to be the final boss. Discord is now giving servers a better way to keep those conversations out of sight.

According to the Discord Support page, server owners can designate entire text, voice, forum, or announcement channels as spoiler channels. Members who open one for the first time will see a notice showing the channel’s name and topic, then get the choice to enter or quietly back away before anything is revealed.

Once you choose to view a spoiler channel, Discord says you won’t see the notice again for that particular channel. Discord already lets users hide individual messages, images, videos, and links behind spoiler tags, but this new option puts the whole discussion out of sight until someone chooses to enter.

Spoiler channels work similarly to Discord’s age-restricted channels, but obviously without the age verification requirement. Discord suggests using them for plot twists, emotionally heavy topics, or other sensitive discussions, while sexually explicit content must still be kept in an age-restricted channel.

Admins can enable the feature from a channel’s settings on desktop or the web by switching on the Spoiler Channel toggle under Content Visibility. It won’t stop that one friend from blurting out the ending in general chat, of course, but Discord can only do so much.

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