A year after killing it, Dell brings back XPS line and it's better than ever

TL;DR After announcing its retirement at CES 2025, Dell has reversed course and confirmed XPS will return as its flagship premium laptop brand, starting with redesigned XPS 14 and XPS 16 models.

The new XPS laptops feature Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, Intel Arc integrated graphics, OLED or 2K LCD display options, a lighter unibody CNC aluminum design, improved repairability, and numerous other upgrades.

Limited XPS 14 and 16 configurations will be available on January 6, with additional configurations starting in February. The XPS 13 is also expected later this year, but there’s no clear timeframe yet.

Last year at CES, Dell announced the retirement of several classic brands, including the beloved XPS series. Exactly a year later, the company returns to the famed trade show with a bit of a course reversal. During its CES 2026 reveal, Dell announced that the XPS will return as its flagship brand for its premium laptops.

While Dell promises the XPS 13 will eventually debut as a more affordable entry point later this year, for now, the company is focusing on the XPS 14 and XPS 16 as its core models. Both core models will feature the latest Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, alongside Intel Arc integrated graphics. You’ll also have the choice between an OLED model (2.8K on the XPS 14, 3.2K on XPS 16) or a 2K LCD display. There’s also support for up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM, up to 4TB of storage, and a 70Wh battery across all models.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Of course, there’s more to a good laptop experience than just the specs. The good news is that the new XPS laptops deliver here as well. The new laptops are designed from the ground up and are not just simple refreshes of the older XPS series. Not only do the new XPS models bear the XPS logo on the case for the first time, but they also feature a unibody CNC aluminum construction with integrated sidewalls that should offer improved durability. The screens are equally protected thanks to the inclusion of premium Gorilla Glass.

Dell

There are also numerous practical design changes. For example, according to Dell, the new XPS series also sees the return of the traditional function row and offers improved key travel and tactile feedback.

The new models are also the thinnest XPS laptops yet, though the XPS 14 and 16 weigh just 1.36kg and 1.65kg, respectively for their starting weights. This could be a downside for battery life, but Dell claims its higher-density battery cells enable thinner, lighter designs without sacrificing runtime. There’s also smart display refresh scaling, improved thermal efficiency, and other tweaks designed to squeeze as much battery life out of the XPS as possible.

The latest XPS models don’t just bring new specs, cosmetic changes, or durability. The new series is also much more repair-friendly than ever before. This includes the addition of an easy-to-remove keyboard, modular USB-C ports, and other easy-to-replace parts where possible.

Dell plans to release the XPS 14 and XPS 16 on January 6 in limited configurations. The configurations that are available on January 6 will start at $2,049.00 for the XPS 14, while the XPS 16 will start at $2,199.99. Additional configurations, including models under $2,000, will be available in February. There are no concrete details on when we can expect the XPS 13, other than sometime in 2026. For now, there’s also no word on how much any of the XPS models will cost users.

Follow