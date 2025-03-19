Tinder can be a fun way to start meeting new people. It can also be a hotbed of negativity under the wrong circumstances. We’ve got you covered if you think it’s time to call it quits on the platform. Here’s how to delete your account or hide your profile on Tinder.

Pausing your Tinder account

Deleting your Tinder account

How to hide your Tinder profile using Incognito You should be aware that if you choose the account deletion route, there’s no going back. All of your messages and history will be deleted, and you will need to create a new account if you ever want to go back. Alternatively, you can hide your Tinder account. This feature is called “Incognito.” When you do this, your Tinder profile becomes invisible to everyone you haven’t already liked. However, this feature is only available to Tinder Plus users and those with higher tier plans. Prices start at $24.99 for a single month. Launch Tinder. Go to your Profile. Tap on Settings, which looks like a gear icon in the top-right corner. Scroll down to the Control My Visibility section. Select Incognito.

How to pause your Tinder account Thankfully, there is a second option to hide your Tinder account; you can pause it. This is essentially like deleting your account, but none of your information, photos, or conversations will be deleted. In fact, you can still access your content, but your card will just be removed from the stack, so new people can no longer see you. Launch Tinder. Go to your Profile. Tap on Settings, which looks like a gear icon in the top-right corner. Scroll all the way to the bottom and select Delete Account. Hit Pause My Account.

How to delete your Tinder account Deleting your Tinder account means wiping your information from the platform. Nobody new will be able to see your profile or know that you have ever used Tinder. At the same time, your history and matches will also be deleted, and you will want to cancel any ongoing subscriptions before you delete your account to make sure they don’t keep billing you. Launch Tinder. Go to your Profile. Tap on Settings, which looks like a gear icon in the top-right corner. Scroll all the way to the bottom and select Delete Account. Tap on Delete My Account. Select the reason why you’re deleting your Tinder account. Tap on Delete My Account to confirm.

FAQs

Does Tinder delete inactive accounts? Yes. Inactivity is one of the reasons accounts get removed. According to Tinder, if you don’t use your Tinder account in two years, your account may be deleted due to inactivity. Additionally, your account will not show up in the stack after seven days of inactivity.

What happens when you delete your Tinder account? When you delete your Tinder account, your profile and account information are removed entirely from the platform. Furthermore, all matches, messages, and other info associated with your account is wiped from the system.

Can you recover a deleted Tinder account? Yes, but only if you paused your account. Tinder doesn’t actually delete your info until 90 days after you process the deletion. If you want your account back, all you have to do is sign back in. If it’s been over 90 days, your account is gone for good. Your best option would then be to create a new Tinder account.

