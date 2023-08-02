Best daily deals

How to delete your Facebook search history

You'll have to use the web to blank everything at once.
19 hours ago

Unless you intentionally delete it, Facebook automatically logs your search history. This includes searches for people, pages, media, and more. If you’re finding your search history to be a problem, you can permanently delete it. Let’s review how to delete your search history on Facebook.

To delete your search history on Facebook:

  1. In the mobile app, go to your profile.
  2. Tap ⋯ > Activity log.
  3. Open the Logged information drop-down menu.
  4. Under Search, tap Manage search
  5. Tap next to something you want to remove, then Delete.

Wiping your entire search history at once can only be done on Facebook's website.

How to clear your search history in the Facebook app

Unfortunately, Meta has removed an option to quickly delete your entire Facebook search history via mobile. You’ll have to delete items one-by-one, which is probably all that’s necessary anyway if you’re planning to keep your Facebook account.

Follow these steps:

  • In the mobile app, go to your profile. The easiest way is tapping your profile icon at the top of the Home tab.
  • Tap  then Activity log.
  • Scroll down and open the Logged information drop-down menu.
  • Under Search, tap Manage search
  • Tap next to something you want to remove, then Delete.
  • When asked to confirm in a pop-up, tap Delete again. As the pop-up warns, the process can’t be reversed.

How to clear your search history on the Facebook website

Thankfully, there is still a clear-all option on the web. Begin by clicking your profile picture in the top-right corner.

Click your Profile button at the top.

Click (underneath Edit profile).

In the Activity log menu, click Search history.

Click Clear Searches. This button will wipe your account’s search history.

