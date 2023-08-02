How to delete your Facebook search history

Unless you intentionally delete it, Facebook automatically logs your search history. This includes searches for people, pages, media, and more. If you’re finding your search history to be a problem, you can permanently delete it. Let’s review how to delete your search history on Facebook.

QUICK ANSWER To delete your search history on Facebook: In the mobile app, go to your profile. Tap ⋯ > Activity log. Open the Logged information drop-down menu. Under Search, tap Manage search. Tap ⋯ next to something you want to remove, then Delete. Wiping your entire search history at once can only be done on Facebook's website. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to delete your search history on Facebook (Android and iOS)

How to delete your search history on Facebook (Desktop)

How to clear your search history in the Facebook app Unfortunately, Meta has removed an option to quickly delete your entire Facebook search history via mobile. You’ll have to delete items one-by-one, which is probably all that’s necessary anyway if you’re planning to keep your Facebook account.

Follow these steps: In the mobile app, go to your profile. The easiest way is tapping your profile icon at the top of the Home tab.

at the top of the tab. Tap ⋯ then Activity log.

Scroll down and open the Logged information drop-down menu.

Under Search, tap Manage search .

Tap ⋯ next to something you want to remove, then Delete .

next to something you want to remove, then . When asked to confirm in a pop-up, tap Delete again. As the pop-up warns, the process can’t be reversed.

How to clear your search history on the Facebook website Thankfully, there is still a clear-all option on the web. Begin by clicking your profile picture in the top-right corner.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click your Profile button at the top.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click ⋯ (underneath Edit profile).

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Activity log menu, click Search history.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Clear Searches. This button will wipe your account’s search history.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Comments