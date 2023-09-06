Cutting out food delivery is an obvious way to tighten your belt, metaphorically and literally. If you want to remove the temptation to order, this is our short guide on how to delete your Grubhub account. We’ll also walk you through how to cancel Grubhub Plus and save on the monthly subscription fees.

How to delete your Grubhub account

Deleting your account with Grubhub isn’t as straightforward as with some services. There isn’t a button in the app you can just press to remove your account such as you might find on Facebook, for example. But you can do it, and the process isn’t complicated.

Before you start, you should be aware that deleting your Grubhub account will delete all of your personal information stored by the company. That includes all of your details, preferences, loyalty rewards, and so on. This data isn’t recoverable once your account has been deleted.

There are actually three ways that you can delete your Grubhub account.

Submit a request To submit a request to delete your account, go to the Manage your Data page on the Grubhub website.

Under the Delete your personal information heading, click on Submit a request.

On the next screen, you’ll be asked to verify your email address. Enter the email address associated with your Grubhub account in the Email box and press Verify my Email. You’ll see a confirmation screen that you have been sent a verification email.

Go to your emails and find the email you just received from Grubhub. Tap on Confirm Email Address in the email.

You’ll be taken back to the Grubhub website and be advised how deleting your account will affect your data and personal information. Click on the Submit request button on the bottom of the screen.

A pop-up will give you one last warning about deleting your account. If you’re ready, press Delete.

It may take some time for your account to be deleted, but you will receive a confirmation email when it has been removed. If you don’t receive this email, or you prefer a more personal touch, try one of the methods below:

Contact customer services You can just ask Grubhub customer services to delete your account. You can contact them in two ways: By email at accounts@grubhub.com. By telephone at (877) 585-1085. If you are contacting Grubhub by email, it is best to contact them via the email address associated with your Grubhub account. If contacting them from a different email address, make the email address associated with your Grubhub account clear in the request.

How to cancel Grubhub Plus

Grubhub Plus is a paid tier of Grubhub with a $9.99 monthly subscription fee. It waives the delivery fee on specific orders from certain restaurants, so it can be a good money saver if you regularly order from those places. But it can also be a needless drain on your finances.

Fortunately, canceling it is easier than deleting your Grubhub account. Here are the steps to do it from the app and on the web.

In the Grubhub app Open the app and tap the My Grubhub icon at the bottom of the screen. In the top-right of the screen, you’ll see a Settings icon represented by a cog. Press it. Click Grubhub+ membership on the subsequent menu. The next screen shows that your Grubhub Plus membership is active. Tap the option that says Cancel membership. You’ll be asked to give a reason for canceling. Choose one, and then hit Cancel membership. It’s that simple. It may not be instantaneous, but pretty quickly, you will be given a notification that your membership has been successfully canceled. You won’t receive a partial refund for the month, but you will have access to Grubhub Plus until the end of the billing cycle.

On the Grubhub website Log in to your Grubhub account on your browser. In the top right of the screen, you’ll see your name. Click on the drop-down arrow next to it. From the drop-down menu, select Account with an icon of a cog above it. On the Your account menu, tap on Grubhub+ membership. You’ll see your membership details. Click on End subscription. On the final screen, choose a reason for cancelation and press Cancel membership. As with the app, you’ll receive a notification shortly afterward confirming your membership has been canceled.

And you’re done. If you’re canceling because you’re not happy with the service that Grubhub provides, you might want to check out Uber Eats instead or have a go at cooking for yourself!

FAQs

Can I make a second Grubhub account after deleting it? Yes. If you delete your Grubhub account, all your data is removed, and it’s as if you never had an account. You can make a new account with the same details.

Is Grubhub easy to cancel? While Grubhub makes it a bit more hassle than it could be to cancel, the processes above are actually pretty easy to follow.

Is Grubhub losing customers? It’s hard to know if Grubhub is currently losing customers — food delivery models were among the few businesses that did well during the pandemic — but the company has lost market share to UberEats and DoorDash over the last decade.

