Here's how to delete a Facebook group

Facebook groups and pages are excellent for creating small communities of like-minded individuals or gathering for a common cause. However, it’s not always wise to keep them indefinitely. Whether you’ve lost interest or have another reason, there may come a time when you decide it’s better to delete a Facebook group or page. If you’re considering deleting a Facebook group, let’s teach you how it’s done!

Pausing vs. deleting a Facebook group Deleting a Facebook group altogether may be a bit of an extreme solution. Another alternative is not as finite; you can pause a Facebook group. What’s the difference between pausing and deleting a Facebook group?

Whereas permanently deleting a Facebook account takes up to 30 days, deleting a Facebook group is a permanent solution, and only the group creator can perform this action.

On the other hand, pausing a Facebook group is a much more temporary option to stop activity on a specific group. After pausing the group, it will still appear in searches, but it won’t be fully functional. When you pause a group, multiple actions will be halted. This includes the ability to add new posts, comments, and reactions. Additionally, no new members can join, but Admins can still approve old join requests.

Admins can still do quite a bit after a Facebook group is paused. They’ll be able to manage older posts and content. They can also change the cover photo, manage members, and access their own information.

How to pause a group on Facebook Let’s show you how to pause a Facebook group, which is a less extreme solution to most problems you may face while managing a community.

Pause Facebook group on desktop Log into your Facebook profile if you haven’t already.

Look at the left menu and click on Groups .

. Find the section Groups You Manage and select the group you want to archive.

and select the group you want to archive. Click the three-dot button above the About section.

button above the section. Select Pause group.

Select "Groups" Select the group you want to pause Click "Pause group"

Select the reason and hit Continue .

. Confirm by clicking on Continue again.

Choose the reason to pause and click "Continue" Click "Continue"

Pause Facebook group on mobile Open the Facebook app.

app. Go into the Menu tab.

tab. Tap on the Groups button.

button. Select Your Groups .

. Go into the group you want to pause.

Tap on the Shield button to pull up options.

Click "Groups" Click on "Your groups" Tap on the Shield button

Scroll down and select Pause group .

. Select the reason for pausing the group and hit Continue .

. Confirm by tapping on Pause Group.

select "Pause group" Select a reason Click "Pause group"

How to leave a Facebook group Exiting a Facebook group is a simple procedure that grants you the option to disassociate from a community or conversation whenever you choose to step away.

Leave Facebook group on desktop Open Facebook and log into your account.

and log into your account. Go to the Menu tab.

tab. Click on the Groups button.

button. Select Your groups.

Select "Groups" on the right-side bar Click "Your groups" Click on "Members"

Choose the group you want to leave.

Click on the Member button below the cover photo.

button below the cover photo. Click on the three-dot button located to the left of your profile icon.

button located to the left of your profile icon. Select the Leave Group option and confirm your decision.

Click on the three-dot button Click "Leave group" Confirm you decision

Leave Facebook group on mobile Open the Facebook app.

app. Go to your profile in the lower right corner.

Tap the Groups button.

button. Select Your groups.

Tap the "Groups" icon Select the group you wish to leave Tap the "Joined" button

Enter the group you want to leave.

Tap the Joined button located on the left side, below the cover photo.

button located on the left side, below the cover photo. Select the Leave Group button and confirm your decision.

Select "Leave group" Confirm your decision

How to delete a Facebook group

If you’re sure you want to delete a Facebook group, then here are the instructions to do so.

Delete Facebook group on desktop Go to your Facebook profile.

If you haven’t, log into your account.

Look at the left menu and click on Groups .

. Find the section Groups You Manage and select the group you want to delete.

Select "Groups" Choose group

Go into the Members section, right below the group’s name.

section, right below the group’s name. Click on the three-dot button next to a member and select Remove member .

. Repeat the process for every member in the group.

After kicking everyone out of the group, click the three-dot button next to your name and select Leave Group .

. Confirm by selecting Leave Group.

Click three dot button Select "Leave group"

Delete Facebook group on mobile Open the Facebook app.

app. Go into the Menu tab.

tab. Tap on the Groups tab.

tab. Select Your Groups .

. Go into the group you want to delete.

Select "Groups" Select "Your groups" Click Page title

Tap on the page’s title to pull up options.

Go to Members and hit See all .

and hit . Click on the three-dot button next to a member and select Remove member .

. Repeat the process for every member in the group.

Click "See all" Click on the three dot button Click "Remove member"

Go back to the group page and tap on the shield icon.

Scroll to the bottom and hit Delete Group .

. Confirm by tapping on Delete Group.

Click Shield icon Click on the "Delete Group" Select "Delete Group"

FAQs

Can I recover a deleted Facebook group? No. Facebook is very clear about this. Once a group is deleted, the action is irreversible. You can’t retrieve it. You would need to recreate the group.

Will members know I deleted the group? Facebook claims group members aren’t notified when a group is deleted.

What can members do when a Facebook Group is paused? While most activity is halted when a Facebook Group is paused, there are some actions members can still take. They can delete posts or comments, access their own information, or leave the group.

Why can't I find my Facebook group when I search for it? There are a few reasons why your Facebook group isn’t showing up on search results. The most common one is that you may have set your group as a hidden one. It may have also been removed for violating community standards. Additionally, the group won’t show up if you were blocked from it.

Comments