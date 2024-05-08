Like all dating apps, Bumble isn’t meant to stay on your phone forever. After meeting someone, whether through the app or by other means, you will probably want to drop the app. The same goes for those bored with dating apps or who want to take a break to focus on themselves. Whatever the case, deleting your account is a surefire way to dissuade further usage due to the finality of the action. Let’s review how to pause or delete your Bumble account. Read more: How to delete your Tinder account

What happens if I delete my Bumble account? Let’s get this out of the way first: deleting your Bumble account permanently erases all data on your account, including your account activity, matches, and conversations. You will not be able to reclaim your account after deleting it, as all of your previous account data will no longer exist.

Does deleting my Bumble account cancel Bumble Premium or Boost? No, and this is important. After deleting your account, you will no longer be able to log back into it — however, your subscription will continue. You will need to reach out to Bumble’s customer service team to have it cancelled or transfer the subscription to a new account.

This is why we urge readers to be careful; if you want to delete your Bumble account, cancel your subscription first. Alternatively, you can pause your account.

How to pause your Bumble account Pausing your Bumble account is a great way to take a break from the platform while maintaining your account data. It essentially pulls your profile from the platform so nobody new can match with you. After that, you can delete or hide the app on your phone and forget about it. Launch the Bumble app and go to the Profile tab in the bottom left.

tab in the bottom left. Tap the gear-shaped Settings button in the top right.

button in the top right. Tap Snooze .

. Choose 24 hours, 72 hours, A week, or Indefinitely for how long you want to be invisible.

How to delete your Bumble account As mentioned before, make sure you’re sure about your decision here. Deleting your account means deleting everything, and none of it will be retrievable. Also, if you’ve subscribed, make sure to cancel any Bumble subscription plan before continuing. Launch the Bumble app and go to the Profile tab in the bottom left.

tab in the bottom left. Tap the gear-shaped Settings button in the top right.

button in the top right. Scroll down to the bottom of the Settings section and tap Delete account.

Choose the reason why you want to delete your account. Select Delete account again. In the confirmation box, type delete. If you’re sure you want to delete your account, tap Confirm.

