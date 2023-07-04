How to cancel your Bumble subscription on any device

Bumble offers two paid subscription plans: Premium and Boost. Premium unlocks all of the dating app’s most advanced features, including the ability to see who swiped right on you. Conversely, Boost is less extensive and is targeted at those who simply want unlimited swipes. Both can be a little cumbersome on the wallet, so let’s review how to cancel a Bumble subscription.

If you plan to delete your Bumble account or the app, it’s best to stop your subscription before you do so. Bumble will automatically renew your subscription if you don’t, and you will continue to be billed. Furthermore, if you cancel your subscription before the renewal date, you will still have access to all of the premium features until that date.

There are several ways to go about canceling Bumble Premium or Boost. You can do so from within the app, Google Play, the App Store, or the Bumble website on your computer. Let’s go over each method.

How to cancel your Bumble subscription from the Bumble app

In the Bumble app, tap the Profile tab. This is the leftmost option at the bottom. Your current subscription will appear in the middle of your profile. Tap the Active Until button on your subscription. Tap the Manage your Subscription button underneath your subscription details. In the confirmation box, select Yes.

How to cancel your Bumble subscription on Android

If you want to cancel your Bumble subscription on Android, you will have to do so from the Google Play Store. Follow the steps below: Launch the Google Play Store on your Android device. Tap your profile picture in the search bar at the top. Go to Payments & Subscriptions. Select Subscriptions. Tap on your Bumble subscription. In the Manage subscription menu, tap Cancel subscription.

How to cancel your Bumble subscription on an iPhone

If you want to cancel Bumble on an iPhone, you can do so from Settings. Within Settings, you can manage things like in-app purchases, payment information, and subscriptions. Open Settings on your iPhone. Go to iTunes & App Store. Tap your Apple ID at the top. Go to Media & Purchases. Select View Account. Tap Subscriptions. Select your current Bumble subscription. Manage the subscription. Tap Cancel Subscription.

How to cancel your subscription on the Bumble website Visit bumble.com/app in your browser. Click on your profile in the top left.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Underneath your profile picture, you should see a button that says Bumble Premium is active or Bumble Boost is active. Click this.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Click Cancel Premium or Cancel Boost.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In the Cancel your subscription confirmation, click Cancel subscription.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

That’s all there is to it. If you find Bumble isn’t quite the right match for you as a dating app, check out our list of the best alternative dating apps for Android.

FAQs

Why can't I cancel my Bumble subscription? You might be facing difficulty due to being logged into the wrong account, trying to cancel through an incorrect platform, or not following the cancellation process properly. Also, subscriptions can’t be canceled if the renewal period has already started.

How do I turn off auto-renewal on Bumble? If subscribed via the website, you can go to Settings > Manage your subscription and then turn off Auto-renewal. If subscribed via app stores (iOS/Android), you must manage it from their respective subscription settings.

How do I cancel my Bumble subscription on my iPhone? Open Settings on your iPhone, tap on your name, then Subscriptions. Find Bumble and tap Cancel Subscription.

How do I cancel my Bumble subscription and get a refund? Cancellation of the subscription can be done as above. However, getting a refund is contingent upon Bumble’s refund policy and the app store policies through which you subscribed. Typically, refunds are not given for the time unused on subscriptions.

Does Bumble automatically renew my subscription? Yes, Bumble automatically renews subscriptions until you cancel the auto-renewal.

How do you turn off automatic renewal? This depends on your platform. For iOS, go to Settings > [your name] > Subscriptions, find Bumble, and turn off automatic renewal. On Android, open Google Play Store > Menu > Subscriptions, find Bumble, and cancel auto-renewal. On the website, go to Settings > Manage your subscription > turn off Auto-renewal.

