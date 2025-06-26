I wish this Death Stranding 2 Ring Terminal replica were a real smart ring

TL;DR Kojima Productions and Anicorn have collaborated to create a 1:1 replica of the Ring Terminal from Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

The Ring Terminal features NFC technology that allows users to “forge a direct link with the immersive universe of Death Stranding 2.”

The replica costs $240 and pre-orders open later today.

Kojima Productions has just launched its highly anticipated title, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach. If you want even more of a connection to the world of Death Stranding than simply playing the PS5 game can provide, then you may be interested in the new ring the studio made in collaboration with watchmaker Anicorn.

The two companies have joined forces to create a 1:1 replica of an in-game item called the Ring Terminal. The Ring Terminal is an improved version of the Cuff Links — wearable computers issued to all members of Bridges — protagonist Sam Bridges wore in the first game. Unfortunately, this ring isn’t as capable as the smart ring that appears in Death Stranding 2.

Despite having a display, that display is just a printed-on visual representation. So the hardware won’t function as an actual electronic display. However, it does include NFC technology that allows users to “forge a direct link with the immersive universe of Death Stranding 2.” The company doesn’t really explain what the ring actually does.

Regardless, it’s an impressive feat of engineering that includes over 30 distinct components. It can also adjust to different sizes, which Anicorn says it should fit sizes 3-15 for users in the US.

The Terminal Ring will cost $240 when it becomes available. Fans can begin pre-ordering the replica today at 10PM ET on Anicorn’s website. With that $240, you’ll also get a fancy carrying case with a Bridges logo on it.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.