Deal: This Samsung monitor is looking too good for just $99.99

If you’re getting set up with a desktop PC or simply want to expand your screen real estate, getting the right monitor can be really pricey. There are plenty of cheap monitors out there, but finding good ones is even harder. Here’s a great deal on a Samsung monitor we would actually recommend if you’re looking to spend only $100 bucks on your next monitor. Get the Samsung 27-Inch T350 FHD Monitor for just $99.99 ($50 off)

This offer is available directly from Samsung’s official website. It’s specifically for the 27-inch version, but there’s also a deal on the 22-inch model, which is $20 off at just $79.99!

For just $99.99, this is actually quite a nice monitor! For starters, it is pretty large at 27 inches. You would usually be lucky to get a 24-inch monitor at this price. The extra screen real estate will be nice for both work and play.

Of course, you’ll need to set your expectations in the right place to appreciate what this deal has to offer. Don’t expect buttery smooth refresh rates, but the 75Hz refresh rate is still pretty nice. Especially considering that most budget monitors are limited to 60Hz. The display has a Full HD resolution, which is definitely in line with what we were expecting.

While there are no fancy features like curved screens, the unit is nicely designed and actually features very thin bezels. It’s a cool-looking monitor, and you do get a few cool features. It has an IPS panel with vivid colors and improved viewing angles. AMD Radeon FreeSync reduces image tear with a supported GPU. It even has a Game Mode and Eye Saver Mode. It has two input ports, one HDMI and one VGA. Sorry, guys, no DisplayPort here.

If you can live with either of these ports and want a pretty good budget monitor, though, it’s really hard to beat this price. Go get yours before this deal ends!

