Thanksgiving deal slashes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra to just $434

Samsung is keen to catch your eye as you enjoy the holidays. And to be fair, this record deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra is worth a first and second look. The high-end smartwatch is over $200 off for the first time right now, dropping to just $434.29 on Amazon. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for $434.29 ($216 off)

This amazing 33% markdown is only available on the Titanium Gray colorway of the Samsung wearable, although the other hues are only a few bucks more. Samsung doesn’t match Amazon’s instant savings in its own online shop, but you can get it much cheaper there if you have an old device to trade in. The Galaxy Watch Ultra is $489.99 from Samsung, with as much as $300 more in discounts for your trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. See price at Amazon Save $215.70

Android’s answer to the Apple Watch Ultra is a feature-packed smartwatch designed for outdoor enthusiasts and athletes. It boasts a robust titanium case with 10ATM water resistance, a 1.5-inch sapphire glass display that reaches 3,000 nits for easy readability in bright sunlight, and an added action button for quick access to tasks like workouts. Multi-band GPS delivers reliable tracking, while the latest Wear OS 5 ensures smooth performance and multi-day battery life, even with extensive GPS use.

Features like Race Partner and multisport modes on the Galaxy Watch Ultra cater to serious athletes, and the upgraded heart rate sensor offers solid performance during most activities. Despite its bulky design, its ruggedness and functionality make it a compelling choice for adventurers.

Don’t sleep on this deal — it may not even make it to Black Friday. You can find dozens more of the latest tech offers from the holiday sales over at our Black Friday deals hub.

